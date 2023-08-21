Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phil Spencer’s TV colleagues have sent messages of condolences after his parents died in a car crash over the weekend.

The presenter’s mother and father, Anne and David, were killed in a car accident near their home in Littlebourne, Kent on Friday (18 August).

Spencer, 53, shared the news of their death on Instagram. He also detailed his parents’ last moments, describing how the car had “toppled over a bridge” and into a river.

He went on to say his family are “desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief” but are clear that “if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ – this was it”.

“It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage, to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future,” wrote Spencer. You can read his full statement about the fatal crash here.

The news was met with sympathies from fans and peers, including Spencer’s long-time Location, Location, Location co-star Kirstie Allsopp, who asked fans to join her in “sending so much love” to Spencer.

Sharing a photograph of the late couple, Allsopp, 51, wrote on Instagram: “This lovely photograph, recently taken at their home in Kent, is of Anne and David Spencer. I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home.

“They were farmers, animal lovers and devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen and Philip and adored their eight grandchildren. The only blessing is that they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other.”

She continued: “I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, thank you.”

Allsopp also commented on Spencer’s Instagram post: “Such a brave and loving statement and so typical of you and your lovely family.”

Piers Morgan also paid tribute, writing: “How incredibly sad. So sorry Phil.”

Fellow broadcaster Ben Fogle, best known for his outdoor adventure programmes, added: “So sorry Phil,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

“Oh Phil I’m so so sorry to hear this,” wrote former A Place in the Sun host Amanda Lamb. “Sending all of you my prayers and thoughts… they look like they were great fun. What wonderful parents and such a glorious couple.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins added: “I’m so very sorry Phil, what a shocking thing to have happened. Sending love.”

Phil Spencer shared this image of his late parents, after they died together in a car crash on their farm in Kent (Instagram)

Spencer’s parents had been on their way to lunch on Friday (18 August) when their car “very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river”.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away,” wrote Spencer in his original post.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.”

Spencer said his brother was able to get to the car and cut his parents’ seat belts with a pen knife.

“He pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness,” he said. Kent Fire and Rescue service was called and spent 90 minutes at the scene.

“Mum and Dad are together, which is precisely where they would have wanted to be,” wrote Spencer, adding that his mother’s Parkinson’s and father’s dementia had “been worsening and the long term future was set to be a challenge”.