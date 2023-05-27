Phillip Schofield – latest: TV star dropped by agent after ‘lying’ about affair with This Morning employee
‘I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect,’ he said
Phillip Schofield has been dropped by his agent after the TV host admitted to lying about an affair with a This Morning employee.
The news comes a week after he quit the series with immediate effect amid reports of a “feud” with his co-star, Holly Willoughby.
His sudden departure sparked speculation from both viewers and public figures including former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes, and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.
On Friday (26 May), Schofield said: “It is with the most profound regret that after 35 years of being faultlessly managed by YMU I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect.”
He then released a statement to the Daily Mail, explaining that he had an “unwise” but “consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning” while he was married.
“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” Schofield continued, saying he had come forward with his story as his “recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him”
Schofield, who revealed he has officially cut ties with ITV altogether, added: “For his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”
Read more:
Read more:
ITV “deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit"
A spokesperson for ITV said the broadcaster was “deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield” after the presenter admitted to an affair with a young This Morning colleague.
They added in a statement: “The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.
“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.
“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”
Nadia Sawalha explains why she ‘hasn’t said anything’ about Phillip Schofield exit
Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has become the latest ITV star to discuss Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning.
Speaking on her podcast Coffee Moaning, the daytime TV star explained why many ITV stars hadn’t discussed the topic publicly.
“This story with Phillip and Holly is just huge, it’s just everywhere. There’s so much speculation and so much chat,” she said.
“I think everybody at ITV, like my colleagues... there is the constant question of why haven’t we said anything? Why are we not saying anything?”
She continued: “It is difficult, because I do have a rule... and I think it’s a good one, that I don’t bad-mouth people that are colleagues. I think that’s what makes you a decent person or not.
“There are people who don’t stick to that rule and I believe that a certain person who is in the news at the moment didn’t stick to that so much with me a long while ago. I’m just going to leave that there.”
Phillip Schofield ‘utterly heartbroken’ he could not say This Morning goodbye, says Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan said Phillip Schofield is “utterly heartbroken” over his This Morning exit as he was not given the opportunity to say a “proper goodbye” to the audience after two decades on the show.
Writing in his op-ed for The Sun, Morgan said: “I don’t know the full story behind Phillip Schofield’s downfall, but where I feel personal empathy with him is over the manner of his sacking.
“For ITV to not even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to his large, loyal audience after 21 years struck me as needlessly churlish, and I know he’s utterly heartbroken about it, because he told me himself.”
Phillip Schofield’s statement in full
“I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.
“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.
Phillip Schofield is dropped by his agents
Phillip Schofield’s agency confirmed it has “parted company” with the presenter.
Mary Bekhait, the group chief executive of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do.
“Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.
“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield.
“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisers we had brought in to support him.
“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”
Phillip Schofield admits to lying about affair with This Morning colleague
Phillip Schofield has stepped down from ITV after admitting lying about an affair with a colleague on This Morning.
The presenter has also been dropped by his agency, less than a week after he dramatically quit the show he presented alongside Holly Willoughby amid rumours of a feud between the two.
In a statement to the Daily Mail, Schofield said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.
“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship.”
ITV denies Eamonn Holmes’ claim about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit
While speaking on GB News, former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. [Schofield] was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”
However, in a statement to The Independent, an ITV spokesperson said: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”
