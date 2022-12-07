Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phillip Schofield appeared to defend Lady Susan Hussey on This Morning.

The presenter was discussing the situation of racisim within the royal family on the latest episode of the ITV show (7 December), when he said there are “two sides to every story”.

He also suggested he believes that not all of the information regarding the controversy has come to light.

Schofield’s comments come a week after he appeared to be much more critical of the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s former lady-in-waiting, who was forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace .

This occurred after charity boss Ngozi Fulan accused Lady Hussey of making racist marks at a reception held by the Queen Consort.

Fulani, founder and chief executive of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for women of African and Caribbean heritage, Sistah Spice, described the “traumatic” encounter in which Lady Susan persistently asked her what part of Africa she came from.

Lady Susan, who served the late Queen for more than 60 years and is Prince William’s godmother, stepped down from her honorary role earlier this month, and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused” via a statement.

The subject of Lady Susan arose as Schofield and Willoughby discussed Harry and Meghan being honoured with a Ripple of Hope Award in recognition of their work on racial justice and mental health at a gala hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR).

Schofield’s comment surprised viewers, with one writing: “I’m absolutely shocked that Philip Schofield tried to defend Lady Hussey. It’s like nobody in connection to the Royal Family can do no wrong in his eyes, except for Meghan & Harry.”

Another viewer called Schofield out for “questioning Ngozi Fulani's account of the racism she experienced from Lady Hussey”, adding: “No Phil there's not ‘always 2 sides to every story.’ There is Right & Wrong. Racism is wrong, hateful & undefendable. Using your privilege to excuse it is disgusting.”

Another noted: “Happy to slate and shame Lady Susan Hussey the other day, now Philip saying that she probably has her own side to the story and defending her honour. Such poor magazine style journalism.”