Phillip Schofield quits This Morning – live: Presenter surfaces in Cornwall as ITV reveals Monday hosts
‘This Morning’ star quits with ‘immediate effect’ after presenting final show on Thursday
Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star Phillip Schofield for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.
In a short statement after Schofield announced his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.” She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."
Schofield, 61, will not return to co-host the morning talk show. with last Thursday’s show being his last.
Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the halftime, returning on Monday 5 June.
Schofield’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
Meanwhile, ITV star Amanda Holden appeared to take a swipe at Schofield’s exit on Instagram just moments after he announced his departure.
Seems like some people are on board with this suggestion...
Just in: ITV has confirmed its hosts for tomorrow’s episode of This Morning.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who usually host the Friday edition of the series, will be stepping in for the day.
It is currently unclear who will be presenting for the rest of the week.
It was the kiss of death... for Phil's This Morning tenure, perhaps.
Schofield appeared to unintentionally hint at the “queuegate” scandal earlier this week, when he made a remark about not receiving an invite to the coronation.
For some viewers, the writing had been on the wall for Schofield and Willoughby as a presenting duo ever since the “queuegate” scandal last year.
In case you need a refresher:
Schofield has been photographed in Cornwall, having (understandably) put some physical distance between himself and London amid the This Morning fallout.
Phil's final sign-off from This Morning, in case anyone was curious...