Liveupdated1684685729

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning – live: Presenter surfaces in Cornwall as ITV reveals Monday hosts

‘This Morning’ star quits with ‘immediate effect’ after presenting final show on Thursday

Roisin O'Connor,Isobel Lewis,Matt Mathers,Louis Chilton
Sunday 21 May 2023 17:15
Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning

Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star Phillip Schofield for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.

In a short statement after Schofield announced his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.” She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

Schofield, 61, will not return to co-host the morning talk show. with last Thursday’s show being his last.

Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the halftime, returning on Monday 5 June.

Schofield’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.

Meanwhile, ITV star Amanda Holden appeared to take a swipe at Schofield’s exit on Instagram just moments after he announced his departure.

1684650418

Holly Willoughby issues statement thanking outgoing co-star

Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning show with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.

In a short statement after Mr Schofield announced his departure, Ms Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

(Instagram)
Matt Mathers21 May 2023 07:26
1684685729

Seems like some people are on board with this suggestion...

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 17:15
1684684417

Just in: ITV has confirmed its hosts for tomorrow’s episode of This Morning.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who usually host the Friday edition of the series, will be stepping in for the day.

It is currently unclear who will be presenting for the rest of the week.

ITV announces This Morning hosts on Monday after Phillip Schofield departure

Presenters for the rest of the week have yet to be announced

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 16:53
1684683929

It was the kiss of death... for Phil’s This Morning tenure, perhaps.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby share awkward moment on This Morning

Willoughby left Schofield to ‘hold the fort’ on ‘This Morning’

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 16:45
1684682129

Re-sharing this feature from Clare Morrison: “I’m not surprised by Phillip Schofield’s exit – it’s been a long time coming”

Opinion: Phillip Schofield’s exit has been a long time coming

It’s hard to be a comfort blanket for the nation when you’ve been dragged through the mud

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 16:15
1684680329

Schofield appeared to unintentionally hint at the “queuegate” scandal earlier this week, when he made a remark about not receiving an invite to the coronation.

Phillip Schofield asks ‘where’s our invite’ to Buckingham Palace on This Morning

Comments come amid reports of ‘tension’ between Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 15:45
1684678529

For some viewers, the writing had been on the wall for Schofield and Willoughby as a presenting duo ever since the “queuegate” scandal last year.

In case you need a refresher:

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby seen being escorted past queue to see Queen's coffin
Louis Chilton21 May 2023 15:15
1684676729

ICYMI: Here’s an explainer on what we know about the “falling out” that lead to Schofield’s departure...

What we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’

A timeline of the duo’s ups and downs as Schofield announces he is leaving ‘This Morning’ with ‘immediate effect’

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 14:45
1684674929

Schofield has been photographed in Cornwall, having (understandably) put some physical distance between himself and London amid the This Morning fallout.

Louis Chilton21 May 2023 14:15
1684673129

Phil’s final sign-off from This Morning, in case anyone was curious...

Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning
Louis Chilton21 May 2023 13:45

