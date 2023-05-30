Phillip Schofield – latest: Eamonn Holmes claims Holly Willoughby unlikely to return to This Morning
Broadcaster thrown into chaos after former ‘This Morning’ star Phillip Schofield admitted he lied about relationship with employee
Eamonn Holmes has continued to weigh in on the This Morning scandal, hitting out at disgraced former host Phillip Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.
Holmes, who used to present the daytime show himself with wife Ruth Langsford, appeared in a GB News interview on Monday 29 May, during which he made a number of allegations about the supposed “toxic” atmosphere on the current iteration of the programme.
“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch,” he claimed to interviewer Dan Wootton.
The Independent has contacted ITV and Willoughby’s representatives for comment.
The 42-year-old is currently on holiday and scheduled to return to This Morning on Monday 5 June.
Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are hosting in place of her and Schofield, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.
In a statement issued last week, Willoughby said that learning Schofield had lied to her about the affair had been “hurtful”.
On Monday (29 May), Schofield shared an Instagram post hitting back at the “handful of people with a grudge against me or the show”.
Piers Morgan weighs in on the ‘This Morning' scandal
Piers Morgan has compared the This Morning scandal to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.
“I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers,” he wrote on Twitter.
The broadcaster also shared a message calling for “a lot more questions” to be asked on the channel.
Morgan’s views come as Phillip Schofield shared a statement on Instagram to hit out at “loud voices” who have criticised him and This Morning for its “toxicity”.
Watch: Kim Woodburn criticises Holly Willoughby over Phillip Schofield feud
Piers Morgan empathises with Phillip Schofield
Before Phillip Schofield completely resigned from ITV after confessing he had an affair with a much younger staffer, Piers Morgan said Schofield was “heartbroken” after leaving This Morning.
In a scathing op-ed for The Sun, Morgan empathised with the disgraced broadcaster, saying that “Phillip’s not the evil monster he’s being painted as, nor is he the angel his previously halo-clad reputation suggested”.
Watch: Amanda Holden slams Phillip Schofield live on radio
ITV confirms it investigated Schofield in 2020
ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and a This Morning employee in 2020.
However, the channel said that both parties “repeatedly denied” the claims.
A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.
Author Lady Colin Campbell ‘celebrates the misfortunes of Phillip Schofield’
Author Lady Colin Campbell has admitted she’s “celebrating the demise of Phillip Schofield”.
In a video recording posted a few days ago, Campbell called Schofield’s resignation a “day of jubilation”.
She went on to call the disgraced TV presenter a “horrid human being”, a “hypocrite”, and a “phoney”.
ICYMI
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammon stepped in to host Monday morning’s (29 May) episode of This Morning.
During the show, the duo appeared to reference claims of “toxicity” at the talk show, stating: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”
Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”
Gyles Brandreth, who is in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well?
“This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in. We are happy people in a happy place.”
Eamonn Holmes tells ‘delusional’ Schofield: ‘If you’re looking for a fight, you’ve picked the wrong person’
Eamonn Holmes has hit out at a “delusional” Instagram post from Phillip Schofield, after the presenter defended This Morning from claims the programme is “toxic”.
Holly and Phil don't know This Morning crew's names, says Eamonn Holmes
ICYM
Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a much younger employee on This Morning in lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May.
