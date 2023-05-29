Phillip Schofield – latest: Holly Willoughby shares blunt statement as ITV denies This Morning will be axed
Broadcaster thrown into chaos after former ‘This Morning’ star admits he lied about relationship with employee
Phillip Schofield’s confession that he had an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning has sparked calls for an independent inquiry.
The 61-year-old, who admitted last week that he lied to his employers, as well as to co-star Holly Willoughby, his agent and his family about the nature of his relationship with his colleague, has resigned from ITV altogether.
In his statement to the Daily Mail shared on Friday, Schofield explained that he had an “unwise” but “not illegal” consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning.
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries told the BBC on Sunday that questions still remained about what safeguarding had been in place and how Schofield’s colleague came to be employed on the daytime TV show.
The employee in question was allegedly 15 when he first met Schofield during a school visit, the Mail on Sunday reports. Lawyers representing Schofield confirmed to the Evening Standard that he met the boy when he was 15, but said the affair began after he started working at ITV, after he turned 18.
Willoughby said on Saturday 27 May that it has been “very hurtful” to find out he lied about the affair, while an ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down” by Schofield.
This Morning employee ‘was 15’ when he met Phillip Schofield during school visit
The ITV employee with whom Phillip Schofield had an affair was reportedly 15 years old when he first met the disgraced This Morning presenter during a school visit.
Schofield, 61, has quit the broadcaster entirely after admitting that he lied to ITV, his colleagues, his lawyers and his agent over the nature of his relationship with a much younger male colleague.
In a statement, Schofield said he had an “unwise” but “not illegal” with a colleague who worked on This Morning.
ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate after Phillip Schofield admits to affair
ITV has reacted to speculation that its daytime show This Morning could be cancelled over the Phillip Schofield scandal.
“As we said on the record yesterday [Saturday], This Morning is not under review and there are no plans for the show to be axed,” a spokesperson said.
“This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”
Phillip Schofield’s statement in full addressing ‘This Morning’ affair scandal
Phillip Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a This Morning employee in a lengthy statement issued on Friday 26 May.
Less than a week after he quit This Morning, Schofield was dropped by his agents and announced he has formally cut ties with ITV after more than 20 years.
Nadine Dorries says Holly Willoughby has ‘questions to answer’ over Schofield scandal
ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate
ITV has reacted to speculation that its daytime show This Morning could be cancelled over the Phillip Schofield scandal.
Last week, Schofield admitted that he lied about having an “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on the show, and subsequently resigned from ITV.
The ITV employee with whom Phillip Schofield had an affair was allegedly 15 when he first met the disgraced This Morning presenter during a school visit.
An ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down” by Schofield and accepted his resignation. Meanwhile, his former co-host Holly Willoughby said it had been “very hurtful” to learn he lied to her, after she apparently asked him directly about rumours of his affair were true.
According to the latest report by The Mail on Sunday, Schofield’s former colleague was allegedly just 15 when they met at a talk the TV presenter was giving at a theatre school, while Schofield was in his late forties.
The teenager apparently asked him about job prospects, and Schofield later arranged an interview for him with the broadcaster, which then hired him as a production assistant when he turned 18.
By this point, Schofield was in his early fifties. In his statement, he said that what was initially a friendship turned into “more” after the teenager began working on the show.
“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal,” he said. “It is now over.”
Lawyers representing Schofield confirmed to the Evening Standard that he met the boy when he was 15, but said that the affair began when he started working at ITV, after he turned 18.
Holly Willoughby breaks silence over Phillip Schofield scandal
Nadine Dorries calls for probe into Phillip Schofield affair scandal
ITV has reacted to speculation that its daytime show This Morning could be cancelled over the Phillip Schofield scandal.
“As we said on the record yesterday [Saturday], This Morning is not under review and there are no plans for the show to be axed,” a spokesperson said.
“This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”
