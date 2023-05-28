Phillip Schofield – latest: Holly Willoughby shares blunt statement over former co-star’s affair confession
ITV thrown into chaos after former ‘This Morning’ star admitted he lied about his relationship with an employee
Phillip Schofield‘s former This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby has said it has been “very hurtful” to find out he lied about his affair with a much younger man.
The presenter, who co-hosted the ITV daytime show with Schofield for 12 years, shared a blunt statement to her Instagram Stories on Saturday 27 May after he admitted to his relationship with a This Morning employee, which took place while he was still married.
“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” Willoughby wrote, adding: “It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”
Last week, it was announced that the 62-year-old had been dropped by his agent after admitting to lying about his affair.
In Schofield’s statement to the Daily Mail shared on Friday, he explained that he had an “unwise” but “consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning”.
The presenter also revealed he has officially cut ties with ITV altogether. An ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down” by Schofield, and accepted his resignation.
Phillip Schofield admits to affair with This Morning colleague
On Friday (26 May), Phillip Schofield admitted to lying about an affair with a colleague on This Morning.
The news comes less than a week after he dramatically quit the show he presented alongside Holly Willoughby amid rumours of a feud between the two.
In a statement to the Daily Mail, Schofield said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.
“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship.”
Holly Willoughby breaks silence over Schofield affair scandal
Holly Willoughby has spoken out after Phillip Schofield’s dramatic confession over the affair he had with a younger colleague on This Morning.
‘It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,’ Willoughby wrote
Eamonn Holmes reacts to Phillip Schofield news
Eamonn Holmes has reacted furiously to Phillip Schofield’s This Morning affair admission.
On Twitter, in response to a video showing Holmes supporting Schofield when he came out as gay live on This Morning in 2020, he claimed that Schofield had “lied” and “deceived” him and his wife, Ruth Langsford.
“One day I will tell the story,” he said, adding: “We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him.”
Phillip Schofield’s statement in full
“I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.
“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.
Phillip Schofield is dropped by his agents
Phillip Schofield’s agency confirmed it has “parted company” with the presenter.
Mary Bekhait, the group chief executive of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do.
“Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.
“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield.
“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisers we had brought in to support him.
“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”
Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy
Holly Willoughby has shared a statement about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning affair admission.
The presenter, who co-hosted the ITV daytime series alongside Schofield for 12 years, posted an update on her Instagram Stories, saying: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”
She said she had “asked Phil directly” about rumours of his relationship with a This Morning colleague was true, but he assured it was not.
“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” she wrote, adding: It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”
Piers Morgan reacts to Phillip Schofield admission
Piers Morgan is one of many former ITV presenters who are reacting to the Phillip Schofield revelations.
ITV confirms it investigated Schofield in 2020
ITV has said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and a This Morning employee in 2020.
However, the channel said that both parties “repeatedly denied” the claims.
A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020.