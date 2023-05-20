Phillip Schofield quits – live: This Morning star leaves show after Holly Willoughby ‘feud’
‘This Morning’ star quits with ‘immediate effect’ after presenting final show on Thursday
Phillip Schofield will step down from This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the ITV programme, the broadcaster has announced.
The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show (18 May) being his last.
Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said.
His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday (19 May) after being convicted of child sex offences.
Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.
Ulrika Jonsson calls rumoured Schofield-Willoughby fall-out ‘a war of the egos'
Hours before Schofield announced that he was leaving This Morning, fellow presenter Ulrika Jonsson offered up her own thoughts on the matter.
“Daytime TV is a lively, narcissistic melting pot of ego, vanity, hierarchy and domination,” Jonsson wrote in her column in The Sun.
“Holly and Phil have forgotten about their audience and appointed themselves the stars of the show, which has made them bigger than the programme… Perhaps this really is the end of the road for Holly and Phil.”
ITV boss calls Schofield ‘one of the best broadcasters of his generation'
Announcing Schofield’s departure, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment praised the presenter for his work on This Morning.
“Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa,” he said.
“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.”
Lygo added: “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.
Will Phillip Schofield still present on ITV?
While Phillip Schofield is leaving This Morning, his future at ITV remains bright.
In their statement, ITV said that the presenter will continue to host peak time shows for ITV, including the British Soap Awards next month and a new prime time series.
It is not known whether Schofield will remain at the helm of Dancing on Ice, which he currently co-hosts with Holly Willoughby.
Schofield’s statement in full
Here is the full statement released by Phillip Schofield when he announced he was quitting This Morning:
"I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.
"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.
"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.
"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.
"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning’s amazing viewers - and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."
Holly and Phil’s funniest This Morning moments as Schofield quits show
Following Schofield’s announcement, here we take a look back at some of Holly and Phil’s funniest moments together.
Oliver Browning reports:
Watch: Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning before quitting show
What we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘fall-out’
After a week of rumours of a rift between This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, it has been announced that Schofield will leave the show “with immediate effect”.
His last time presenting the ITV programme was on Thursday 18 May, bringing his presenting role of 21 years to a sudden close.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the This Morning co-hosts’ relationship is strained, and that they “barely speak” off camera.
Jacob Stolworth takes a closer look at the reported feud:
