✕ Close Phillip Schofield claims he 'understands how Caroline Flack felt' after This Morning departure

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phillip Schofield has received words of support from numerous celebrities after suggesting he had experienced suicidal thoughts amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with the colleague on the ITV show.

“This is how Caroline Flack felt,” he said, referring to the former Love Island host who took her own life in 2020.

Flack’s mother Chrisine told Schofield: “Don’t do anything stupid.” She also condemned ITV for treating its presenters like “commodities”.

Stars such as Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield.

In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that any sexual encounters took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond broke down during the latest episode of the daytime show, as she discussed Schofield’s interview with her colleague Dermot O’Leary.