Phillip Schofield – live: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary lead bizarre tribute to ex-host
Holly Willoughby is taking a break after former co-star Phillip Schofield quit ITV show with ‘immediate effect’
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary delivered a bizarre and somewhat muted tribute to ex-This Morning host Phillip Schofield as they stepped in as temporary replacements on the ITV show.
The duo, who typically present This Morning together on Fridays, appeared on the breakfast show with grim expressions, before opening with a moment dedicated to Schofield.
“We all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had,” Hammond said, while a montage of pictures showing Schofield alone, rather than with his longtime co-host Holly Willoughby, played on screen.
The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary led a tribute to former This Morning host Phillip Schofield on Monday's episode (22 May).
Acknowledging his decision to quit the show, Hammond said: “We can’t start without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.
“The show, everyone on and off-screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.
“Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”
O’Leary then clarified that Willoughby, who most frequently hosted with Schofield, was currently on a break ahead of the school half-term and would return to the show on Monday 5 June.
This Morning’s Holly Willoughby conspicuously absent from Phillip Schofield tribute
Stand-in ‘This Morning’ hosts acknowledged Schofield’s shock departure over the weekend
ITV to reveal Phillip Schofield’s Dancing on Ice future ‘in due course’
Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning, but he hasn’t cut ties with ITV.
Schofield’s decision to step away from This Morning came after a week of claims that he had been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes fallout with his co-host Holly Willoughby.
Schofield also co-hosts Dancing on Ice with Willoughby. However, a new series set to air in January 2024 is not currently in production, with ITV telling The Independent it would be making “further announcements” about the series, as well as Schofield’s involvement, “in due course”.
Who will replace Phil on This Morning?
Mere days after Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning, speculation of who can replace him has been rife.
WATCH: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Philip Schofield as ‘one of the best'
Why wasn’t Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?
As the first episode of This Morning since Phillip Schofield’s immediate departure, Monday’s instalment had viewers keenly watching to see how it would be handled.
Notably, lead co-host Holly Willoughby was not present to comment on Schofield’s exit in person.
Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary led the show, making a rare appearance outside of their usual Friday hosting gig.
They explained that Willoughby will return to screens on Monday 5 June and was currently taking a break ahead of the school half-term schedule.
What was Phillip Schofield’s salary on This Morning?
Since the news of Phillip Schofield’s This Morning departure broke, some have wondered how much the end of this gig will affect the presenter’s bank balance.
It was reported that Holly Willoughby only started receiving equal pay with Schofield in 2017, moving from an annual salary of approximately £600,000 to £700,000.
WATCH: Phillip Schofield’s final This Morning sign-off
Since Phillip Schofield quit This Morning “with immediate effect”, his final episode was on Thursday 18 May.
VOICES: I’m not surprised by Phillip Schofield’s exit – it’s been a long time coming
Though news of Phillip Schofield’s resignation rocked the headlines when it broke on Saturday (20 May), not everyone was surprised by the host’s departure.
Detailing a series of career rough spots, Clare Morrison explains: “Unlike many celebrity falls from grace, Schofield’s has been much slower, and much less certain. It almost feels overzealous to even call it a fall from grace; his is more of a tarnished reputation that, despite the best polish, has some spotting and staining that may be irreparable.”
What did Ulrika Jonsson say about the Phil and Holly fallout?
Several TV presenters have shared their opinions on the deterioration of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s relationship in recent days.
Ulrika Jonsson chimed in on the situation shortly before Schofield’s exit from This Morning was announced, explaining their alleged feud as a “war of the egos”.
Writing in The Sun, the former Gladiators host Jonsson explained: “On-screen duos are about balance, harmony and respect and it can be very hard to get right... It’s hard to think of another work environment where your professional relationship with someone is so reliant on you getting on, because the audience always knows when you are faking it.”
VOICES: Is there anything more British than Holly and Phil’s frosty fallout?
According to Rob Temple, the presumed sour turn of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s relationship is the epitome of how British people understate their true feelings.
In a new piece for Independent Voices, he ponders all of the possible meanings behind Willoughby’s goodbye statement.
“‘It’s been over 13 great years presenting with Phil’ could mean ‘it’s been a hell of a lot of years’,” he writes. “She calls Phillip Schofield simply ‘Phil’, which perhaps conveys the casual detachment of a miffed neighbour relieved to finally be free of having to listen to next door’s awful music at 2am, or put up with his strange cooking smells. It could also just mean that she simply calls him Phil.”
