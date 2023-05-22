✕ Close Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary delivered a bizarre and somewhat muted tribute to ex-This Morning host Phillip Schofield as they stepped in as temporary replacements on the ITV show.

The duo, who typically present This Morning together on Fridays, appeared on the breakfast show with grim expressions, before opening with a moment dedicated to Schofield.

“We all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had,” Hammond said, while a montage of pictures showing Schofield alone, rather than with his longtime co-host Holly Willoughby, played on screen.

The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.

Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.