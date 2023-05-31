Phillip Schofield – latest: Prince’s Trust drops ex-This Morning host as ITV faces questions from MPs
ITV faces grilling by MPs after former ‘This Morning’ host admitted to lying about his affair with a much younger colleague
Phillip Schofield has been removed from the Prince’s Trust website as an ambassador in the wake of his This Morning scandal.
The disgraced presenter, who quit ITV altogether last week after admitting he lied about his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague, was previously listed as an ambassador for the organisation, which was founded by King Charles III in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK.
The charity has said it is “no longer appropriate” to work with him.
The latest development comes after Eamonn Holmes continues to weigh in on the controversy, hitting out at Schofield as well as his former co-star, Holly Willoughby, and broadcaster ITV.
ITV bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, with a Westminster source telling iNews that the hearing scheduled for 5 June “is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5”.
SNP MP John Nicolson, a member of the DCMS committee, told the outlet: “The issues that have erupted around ITV of late have of course been a cause for concern, and I look forward to seeking clarity from ITV representatives.”
Phillip Schofield axed as ambassador for Prince’s Trust following affair scandal
The Prince’s Trust was founded by King Charles in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK
From Piers Morgan to Eamonn Holmes: The celebrities who weighed in on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning and ITV exit
The celebrities who have weighed in on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning and ITV exit
Presenter left the ITV show last week, and has since split from the broadcaster altogether
Voices: Lies, scandal and celebrity showdowns: Can This Morning ever recover?
“The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel,” writes Rhea Freeman.
Opinion: I’m a brand expert – this is what will happen to This Morning
The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel
Phillip Schofield: MPs to question ITV over affair controversy
ITV is set to be questioned by MPs about the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield.
It’s been reported by iNews that the channel’s bosses, including chief executive Carolyn McCall, are expected to sit before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday 5 June.
Piers Morgan weighs in on the ‘This Morning’ scandal
Piers Morgan has compared the This Morning scandal to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.
“I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers,” he wrote on Twitter.
The broadcaster also shared a message calling for “a lot more questions” to be asked on the channel.
Morgan’s views come as Phillip Schofield shared a statement on Instagram to hit out at “loud voices” who have criticised him and This Morning for its “toxicity”.
Jodie Marsh has belatedly responded to an old 2016 tweet from Phillip Schofield. Years ago, the disgraced presenter dissed the TV personality, writing: “Next time I’ll certainly check with @JodieMarsh that it’s ok to ask the questions she was booked to talk about!”
Now, Marsh has finally used the timing of Schofield’s recent scandals and ITV exit to her advantage.
“Unfortunately for you Phil there won’t be a next time. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer man,” she tweeted on Monday (29 May).
Eamonn Holmes accuses ex-colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’ and ITV of ‘cover-up’
Eamonn Holmes has accused Phillip Schofield of “toxicity” amid the furore over the culture on ITV’s This Morning programme.
Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.
In the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the “toxic” culture at the broadcaster.
In a post on Instagram on Monday, Schofield hit back at the critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning. “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice,” he wrote.
Referring to Schofield’s comments in an interview on GB News on Monday, Holmes accused Schofield himself of “toxicity”.
Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford