Phillip Schofield – latest: Nadine Dorries lashes out at ex-This Morning host in scathing article
Holly Willoughby is taking a break after former co-star Phillip Schofield quit ITV show with ‘immediate effect’
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has become the latest public figure to hit out at Phillip Schofield, after the former This Morning co-host stepped down from his role on the ITV show.
In an opinion piece for The Daily Mail, the conservative MP claimed that the reason Schofield left ITV’s This Morning “so suddenly” will “come out in the wash”.
The 61-year-old presenter’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between him and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
On Monday (22 May), Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary delivered a bizarre and somewhat muted tribute to Schofield as they stepped in as temporary replacements on the ITV show.
Willoughby will remain on the programme and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said in a statement. However, the broadcaster confirmed that she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.
Nadine Dorries accuses Phillip Schofield of ‘poor, if not bullying behaviour’
“It’s tough being interviewed live on TV as a politician but most presenters are cordial and professional before filming starts,” Dorries said.
“It was never like that with Schofield, who was always looking in vain for the ‘gotcha’ moment: the clip that would go viral and propel him and his ego to the top of the day’s news.”
Dorries also said that Holly Willoughby should “admit the truth” about how she “could not bear to fake it a day longer sitting next to Phillip”.
The Independent has contacted Schofield’s representatives for comment.
Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘fall-out’
Following news that Phillip Schofield would be leaving This Morning for good, Jacob Stolworthy has compiled a list of his and Holly Willoughby’s ups and downs on the ITV daytime show.
Read more below...
ITV denies Eamonn Holmes’ claim about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit
ITV, meanwhile, has responded to claims by Eamonn Holmes that Schofield was “sacked” from This Morning.
Speaking on GB News, former This Morning host Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”
An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Eamonn Holmes issues brutal criticism of Holly Willoughby
After previously criticising Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes has now taken aim at This Morning’s remaining host Holly Willoughby.
Holmes criticised Willoughby over her claim she was “sad” Schofield was departing the show, saying: “Well, she wanted him not there, so what is she moaning about? Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.”
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
When will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning?
While Schofield has left This Morning, his co-star Willoughby is remaining on the ITV show’s sofa.
However, Willoughby has taken an early half-term break from presenting, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary standing in for her.
She will return on Monday 5 June.
Nadia Sawalha explains why she ‘hasn’t said anything’ about Phillip Schofield exit
Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has become the latest ITV star to discuss Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning.
Speaking on her podcast Coffee Moaning, the daytime TV star explained why many ITV stars hadn’t discussed the topic publicly.
“This story with Phillip and Holly is just huge, it’s just everywhere. There’s so much speculation and so much chat,” she said.
“I think everybody at ITV, like my colleagues... there is the constant question of why haven’t we said anything? Why are we not saying anything?”
She continued: “It is difficult, because I do have a rule..., and I think it’s a good one, that I don’t bad-mouth people that are colleagues. I think that’s what makes you a decent person or not.
“There are people who don’t stick to that rule and I believe that a certain person who is in the news at the moment didn’t stick to that so much with me a long while ago. I’m just going to leave that there.”
TV insiders express doubts about Schofield’s ITV future – reports
When Schofield’s departure from This Morning was announced, ITV insisted that the presenter would continue to present peak-time shows for ITV, including a new primetime series.
However, according to a report inThe Times, TV insiders are unsure these projects will see the light of day.
One source said: “The heat is not going away and I’d be extremely surprised if we see him on the channel after the Soap Awards, which are a bit of a second tier show.”
Ellie Harrison reports:
Phillip Schofield ‘will end up making documentaries about railways’, say ITV sources
Insiders have said they would be ‘extremely surprised’ if presenter continues to work for broadcaster
Piers Morgan responds to rumours he could replace Phillip Schofield
Piers Morgan is among the stars rumoured to possibly replace Schofield on This Morning.
The former Good Morning Britain presenter, however, was quick to rebuff the speculation on social media.
Watch: Phillip Schofield’s final sign off from This Morning
