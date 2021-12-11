Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal go Instagram official with first public selfie

Singer and ‘Normal People’ star were first romantically linked last year

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 11 December 2021 10:10
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal seemingly confirm dating rumours

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have made their relationship “Instagram official” by sharing a selfie of themselves by the sea.

The 27-year-old “Motion Sickness” singer shared the picture with the Normal Peopleactor, 25, on Friday (10 December).

In the selfie, Bridgers is smiling for the camera while Mescal, wearing a Prada jacket, is leaning in close. There is no caption.

At the time of writing, the post has been like 451,422 times.

The celebrity couple were first linked in 2020, after having flirted online when Bridgers watched Mescal in Normal People. She tweeted: “Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait.” Mescal responded: “I’m officially dead.” To which Bridgers replied: “nooo don’t die your [sic] so talented aha.”

In December last year, Bridgers dropped a music video for her track “Saviour Complex”, directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Mescal.

The song “Saviour Complex” appeared on Bridgers’ album, Punisher.

The album was awarded four stars by The Independent’s critic, Alexandra Pollard, who wrote that the “fantastic, fatalistic” record “has the effect of a particularly pummelling massage”.

Bridgers and Mescal appeared to confirm their relationship with a red carpet appearance last month.

