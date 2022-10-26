The Repair Shop viewers impressed by ‘great double act’ of King Charles and Jay Blades
‘Watch out Ant and Dec,’ one fan quipped
Viewers of The Repair Shop are commending the unexpected double act of King Charles III and Jay Blades.
King Charles recorded an appearance on the BBC series before his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in October, back when he was Prince of Wales.
Billed as “a special episode to mark the BBC’s centenary”, the hour-long outing saw Blades meet with then Prince Charles to restore two historic items.
Viewers were left impressed by his appearance, with many praising future King’s comments on vocational skills and the importance of apprenticeships, as well as his general chemistry with Blades.
“Watch out Ant & Dec,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, adding: “What a great double act these two are.”
Another commented: “How relaxed Jay Blades and Prince Charles seen in each other’s company, obviously a genuine shared love of craftsmanship showing.”
“Dare I say it but two top blokes from VERY different backgrounds but it’s as if they’ve known each other for years,” an additional viewer said, adding: “What a great unexpected double act.”
Another wrote: “I really liked the conversation between King Charles and Jay Blades and the respect for traditional crafts and practical skills and training.”
The Repair Shop is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Find The Independent’s review of the King Charles episode here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies