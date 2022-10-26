Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of The Repair Shop are commending the unexpected double act of King Charles III and Jay Blades.

King Charles recorded an appearance on the BBC series before his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in October, back when he was Prince of Wales.

Billed as “a special episode to mark the BBC’s centenary”, the hour-long outing saw Blades meet with then Prince Charles to restore two historic items.

Viewers were left impressed by his appearance, with many praising future King’s comments on vocational skills and the importance of apprenticeships, as well as his general chemistry with Blades.

“Watch out Ant & Dec,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, adding: “What a great double act these two are.”

Another commented: “How relaxed Jay Blades and Prince Charles seen in each other’s company, obviously a genuine shared love of craftsmanship showing.”

“Dare I say it but two top blokes from VERY different backgrounds but it’s as if they’ve known each other for years,” an additional viewer said, adding: “What a great unexpected double act.”

Another wrote: “I really liked the conversation between King Charles and Jay Blades and the respect for traditional crafts and practical skills and training.”

The Repair Shop is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Find The Independent’s review of the King Charles episode here.