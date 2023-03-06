Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Richard Madeley informs GMB viewers he hasn’t ‘got the sack’ following reports

Presenter has been absent from ITV series for a short while

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 06 March 2023 11:21
Comments
Richard Madeley says Starmer crying during interview was ‘a bit embarrassing’

Richard Madeley informed Good Morning Britain viewers that he hasn’t “got the sack” on the latest episode.

Madeley has been absent from the ITV breakfast series for a short while recovering from an accident that led to an operation.

His co-host Susanna Reid acknowleged his return on Monday (6 March), stating: “We haven’t yet, Richard Madeley, said welcome back. You appear to have made a full recovery.”

A squeamish Reid then grimaced as Madeley revealed details behind the accident, explaining how a car door had slammed into him with such an impact that it made him bite his tongue.

“I was either a freak having an accident or I had a freak accident,” he said, adding that the incident happened when he was “crouching down on a slope” while “fiddling around with something at the bottom of the car”.

Recommended

He explained: “I turned around as the door decided to close itself. Gravity pulled it shut, it’s a big heavy door.”

The broadcaster went to hospital where he had to have three stitches in his tongue.

Madeley then pointed out: “I didn’t actually get the sack as one magazine reported.”

Reid said the injury sounded “horrible”, telling him: “I don’t know why I‘m asking you, because there’s something about tongues.”

As his co-host shuddered, Madeley told her: “Let’s not go into anymore detail – you don’t want to hear it.”

Recommended

Susanna Reid shudders as Richard Madeley details tongue injury

(ITV)

In Decemver, Madeley suffered a fall in the snow moments before a GMB broadcast went live from Whiston Hospital in Merseyside.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in