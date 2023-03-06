Richard Madeley informs GMB viewers he hasn’t ‘got the sack’ following reports
Presenter has been absent from ITV series for a short while
Richard Madeley informed Good Morning Britain viewers that he hasn’t “got the sack” on the latest episode.
Madeley has been absent from the ITV breakfast series for a short while recovering from an accident that led to an operation.
His co-host Susanna Reid acknowleged his return on Monday (6 March), stating: “We haven’t yet, Richard Madeley, said welcome back. You appear to have made a full recovery.”
A squeamish Reid then grimaced as Madeley revealed details behind the accident, explaining how a car door had slammed into him with such an impact that it made him bite his tongue.
“I was either a freak having an accident or I had a freak accident,” he said, adding that the incident happened when he was “crouching down on a slope” while “fiddling around with something at the bottom of the car”.
He explained: “I turned around as the door decided to close itself. Gravity pulled it shut, it’s a big heavy door.”
The broadcaster went to hospital where he had to have three stitches in his tongue.
Madeley then pointed out: “I didn’t actually get the sack as one magazine reported.”
Reid said the injury sounded “horrible”, telling him: “I don’t know why I‘m asking you, because there’s something about tongues.”
As his co-host shuddered, Madeley told her: “Let’s not go into anymore detail – you don’t want to hear it.”
In Decemver, Madeley suffered a fall in the snow moments before a GMB broadcast went live from Whiston Hospital in Merseyside.
