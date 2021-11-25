Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill on I’m a Celebrity
Annabel Nugent
Thursday 25 November 2021 10:30 comments
I’m a Celebrity contestant Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after falling ill in the camp.
The TV presenter needed medical attention after he was “unwell” yesterday night (24 November).
An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.
“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies