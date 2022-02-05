The Masked Singer is back, which means a new list of clues for viewers to pore over.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.

With five celebrities already having been unmasked, there are only eight stars left in the running to be the winner of The Masked Singer 2021.

Who is Robobunny?

The half-robot-half-animal character won fans over with their rendition of “Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston this weekend. Judge Davina McCall described the performance as “beautiful”.

In their VT, Robobunny gave a number of clues, stating: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

They added: “Now I’m not going to ‘rabbit’ on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ what you know about me.”

Their final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Some viewers took to Twitter to speculate that the character could be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, due to Robobunny’s voice and also the references to “making a splash”.

Ryan Reynolds (REUTERS)

Reynolds is best known for his role as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool.

Given the size of the costume and the fact the character speaks in what appears to be two voices, many fans speculated that Robobunny could, in fact, be two people.

Some raised the possibility that Ant and Dec were behind the furry mask.

So far the judges have guessed celebrities including Vinnie Jones, Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

On 8 January, Robobunny sang “Shallow” from A Star is Born by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Clues included a police badge, cowboy boots, a ranch and line dancing.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ora thought it could be Danny O’Donohue from The Script, Gilligan guessed Richard Blackwood because of the letters “R” and “B” and McCall reckoned it could perhaps be actor Kevin Bacon.

Viewers were still keen on Feehily. “Robobunny is Mark Feehily from Westlife and I’ll not hear another word about it,” tweeted one fan.

During episode five (in week three), Robobunny wowed the judges with their rendition of “Dynamite” by BTS.

Robobunny has made it through to the semi-finals (ITV)

Their latest VT includes clues that they are from a big family, have a sporting background and enjoy gardening. Their dad – “Papa Bunny” – is said to have “inspired their talent” meaning that fans are on the lookout for stars with famous fathers.

A pair of boxing gloves reading MA were also spotted in the VT.

On 29 January, Robobunny’s VT clue suggested they have worked with “divas” in the past, with another mentioning Grease. This led to a guess of Shane Richie, who once appeared in a West End production of the American musical.

According to Betfair, Westlife singer Feehily remains the most likely to be revealed to be Robobunny. You can see the odds below.

Robobunny odds:

Mark Feehily – 1/4

Danny O’Donoghue – 5/1

Joe Jonas – 9/1

Lee Ryan – 14/1

Billy Ray Cyrus – 20/1

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV at 7pm.