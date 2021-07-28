Ruby Rose posts tearful video after being hospitalised for surgical complications

Ruby Rose has posted a tearful video to fans, revealing that it took her hours to get accepted into an emergency room after she had complications from surgery.

The Orange is the New Black star said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday (27 July): “I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

She said that she “called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone”.

Rose began to cry as she told fans emergency rooms were “rejecting taking people and I… and my case was quite serious”.

The Australian actor said she believes the difficulty getting into hospital was due to the pandemic.

“Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please,” she said. “It’s just… it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now.”

Rose did not disclose what procedure she had originally had that led to complications.