Paramount+ has removed Russell Brand’s comedy show ‘Live in New York City’, following the BBC and Channel 4 also taking down the comedian’s content.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The BBC and Channel 4 have both launched investigations into the comedian and actor’s time at their channels, along with removing content featuring Brand from their platforms.

And now Paramount+ has taken down his ‘Live in New York City’ show, as reported by MailOnline.

Meanwhile, YouTube has suspended adverts on Russell Brand’s channel in light of a slew of sexual assault and rape allegations made against the comedian, as clips of his former wife Katy Perry have resurfaced.

The platform’s suspension, for “violating its policy”, will still allow Brand to upload videos to his 6.6 million followers, but he will not profit from advertising.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk