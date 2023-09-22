Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand thanked his supporters in a new video for helping him through an “extraordinary and distressing week” as he floated a new media conspiracy about the rape and sexual assault allegations made against him.

The underfire TV personality took to Twitter to talk directly to his fans about the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by four women last weekend, and at least one more woman on Friday.

“Obviously it has been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with,” said Brand in the three-minute video.

Brand used the video to attack the UK government and social media platforms which have shut down his ability to make money from his accounts.

“By now you are probably aware that the British government have asked Big Tech platforms to censor our online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request.”

Brand then told his supporters that it had been done in the “context of the Online Safety Bill” in the UK, which he said “grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers” in the country.

The comedian and former BBC presenter then warned his followers about the “Trusted News Initiative”, which is a partnership of international news organisations that aims to tackle disinformation.

“Trust is the last thing you should be offering,” claimed Brand as he said the group’s aim was “to target, control, choke and shut down independent media organisations like this one.”

“It is clear that these organisations collaborate in constructing narratives, whether that is around the war or the pandemic, and of course there are other examples. And it is very clear to me that we need to be very, very cautious indeed.”

Brand then urged his followers to follow him on Canada-based Rumble, the only social media platform where he is still able to monetise his videos.

YouTube announced on Tuesday it had blocked Brand from making money from his channel on the site, which has 6.6 million subscribers.

Caroline Dinenage, chair of the UK parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee, wrote to Rumble’s Chief Executive Chris Pavlovski asking if Brand was able to monetise his content on the site.

“If so, we would like to know whether Rumble intends to join YouTube in suspending Mr Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform?” she said.

Mr Pavlovski branded the letter “extremely disturbing”, and said it was “deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so”.