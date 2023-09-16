Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand has arrived at his sold out stand-up comedy show in London as he faces allegations of sexual assault.

He was seen arriving at the 2000-seater Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening. The performance had been due to begin at 7pm but was delayed by more than 45 minutes because the comedian was reportedly stuck in traffic.

The show is set to take place as a documentary is shown on Channel 4 detailing his alleged sexual abuse.

Brand faces allegations from four women, one as young as 16, covering the period from 2006 to 2013 - all of which he denies. Others have accused Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour, which Brand also denies.

Russell Brand seen arriving at a north-west London theatre (PA )

The documentary on Channel 4’s Dispatches airs at 9pm and follows on from an investigation published in The Sunday Times.

Brand insisted his relationships were “absolutely always consensual” in an online video posted before the articles were published.

It has been reported that Brand’s alleged victims said the comic forced them into unwanted sex and that he carried on despite being told to stop. Brand also reportedly apologised in the past to one of them for his “embarrassing behaviour”.

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre did not cancel Bipolarisation, a show Brand is midway through touring around UK theatres.

Fans had turned up to Wembley Park Theatre in their droves, with one saying: “He’s innocent until proven guilty... I think it’s really good of him to continue.”

Sexual jokes, kisses and nipples: Russell Brand’s most awkward interview moments

Fans took their seats at the theater and were told that the comedian is “stuck in traffic on the M40” and so will be arriving late.

Venues in Windsor, Plymouth and Wolverhampton are also yet to cancel the show which will be performed in the coming weeks.

Brand took to social media on Friday night to deny the allegations.

"I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past,” he said. “What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations."

He added: "Also, it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

One of the women who spoke to The Sunday Times alleges that Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home. She was forced up against a painting by Brand who proceeded to rape her despite her telling him to “get off, get off”, she claimed.

The woman had met Brand at a party previously and had met up with him in June 2012 to have consensual sex. On the night of the alleged assault, she had come round to his house after he apparently pleaded with her to come over. The woman said Brand was naked when she arrived and asked her to join him and “a friend” who was already in the bedroom.

Wembley Park Theatre (Google Maps)

It was when she refused that Brand pushed her up against the wall and assaulted her, she claimed.

Another woman, who says she was just 16 when dated Brand, told the paper that Brand once removed a condom during sex without her knowledge, and claims he sexually assaulted her towards the end of their relationship.

