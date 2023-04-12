Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan is stepping down as host of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing sister show It Takes Two.

The presenter announced the news in a statement shared to social media on Wednesday morning (12 April).

“After four fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two,” he wrote, alongside a “heart” emoji.

“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show. I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will hold that title dear to me.

He continued: “The time has come to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

Rylan had hosted the series alongside Zoe Ball since 2019.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted programming, said: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two.

“Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success. Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he ‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show.”

While there was no word on who will be taking over Rylan’s role, the broadcaster confirmed that a new presenter would be announced “in due course”.

Strictly It Takes Two’s executive producer Eve Winstanley said: “It has been so much fun working with Rylan.

“Myself and the It Takes Two team will miss his boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers. We’d like to thank him for being a huge sparkling part of the Strictly family for the last 4 years.”