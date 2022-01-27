Former Coronation Street star Sean Ward has claimed that his anti-vaccination remarks have eventually led to him becoming homeless.

The 33-year-old actor said that he had to sell his four-bedroom apartment and put his belongings into storage because he could no longer afford it due to lack of work following his comments.

Last year, Ward shared a rant advising fans not to have a Covid vaccine, claiming it would turn them into “super-spreaders”.

The actor, who featured in the soap between 2014 and 2015, has said that he eventually struggled to pay the storage fees which led to Safe Store UK “selling” all of his belongings.

“My whole life was in a storage unit. I lost it all,” Ward wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (26 January). “I was devastated but couldn’t ask anyone for help because it was my choice to speak out.

“Luckily I got my mattress out in time and I’ve been sleeping on that in a friend’s spare room for over a year now,” the Corrie actor wrote. “He has given me a safe space when I really needed it.”

The actor also revealed that his car has been seized by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, but claimed that it was all worth it “if I’ve saved one life”.

According to Metro, Ward was reported to have been on a salary of around £100,000 a year when he appeared on Coronation Street.

He also starred alongside Michelle Keegan in the BBC series Our Girl.