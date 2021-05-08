Lily James and Sebastian Stan are identical to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in a brand new series about the Baywatch star.

The new Hulu show, title Pam & Tommy, is set to tell the story of Anderson and Lee’s marriage back when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

Lee will be played by Marvel star Sebastian Stan, who shared a photo himself in character on Instagram.

The official photos have stunned many, with some unable to tell the difference between the actors and the characters they are playing.

Twitter user Jarrett Wieselman wrote: “Lily James as Pam Anderson is more perfect than I could have realised.”

Another person added: “That’s NOT lily james *goes and Google’s pictures of lily just to check comes back and squints a lot brain explodes trying to work this out*. Stan looks awesome but I still can’t get my head round that’s Lily.”

An equally as stunned user added: “I originally thought someone had pasted Sebastian Stan’s head on a photo of Tommy and Pam.”

See the photos for yourself below.

Pamela Anderson or Lily James in new series ‘Pam and Tommy’? (Twitter)

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in new series ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Instagram)

Anderson and Lee, the drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, were married from 1995 to 1998.

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen will will also appear in the project, according to Deadline.

Stan was most recently seen as Bucky Barnes in Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, while James can be seen in the BBC’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love.

The first episode will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday (9 May) at 9pm.