Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Jack Black and Kathryn Hahn recreate iconic Seinfeld scene
The table read took place as part of the ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ comedy festival in Los Angeles
Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Jack Black and Kathryn Hahn recreated an iconic scene from 1990s sitcom Seinfeld at an event last night (1 May) in Los Angeles.
The actors were taking part in the first of four “Table Reads” headed up by Rogen as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, with Rogen playing the show’s lead Jerry Seinfeld, Ansari taking the part of George Costanza, Jack Black playing Kramer and Hahn appearing as Elaine Benes.
Three episodes were read through at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, including classic 1994 Seinfeld episode “The Hamptons”, featuring the infamous “Shrinkage” scene
Rogen’s “Table Reads” series continues tonight (2 May) with 1995 stoner comedy Friday, featuring O’Shea Jackson Jr – son of the original film’s writer and star Ice Cube – as well as actor and comic Lil Rel Howery, with Rogen reading the stage directions.
Nick Kroll and Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz will be joining Rogen for read of 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally on 3 May and Emily In Paris star Lily Collins will appear alongside Rogen on 4 May for 1995 comedy Clueless.
Proceeds from the events go to Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity fundraiser, which raises money for Alzheimer’s research.
Pete Davidson made his return to stand-up during the Netflix Is A Joke festival late last week, and made light of the feud between himself and Kanye West while onstage.
