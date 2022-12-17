Jump to content

Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after ‘medical emergency’ – reports

Osbourne reportedly while filming a new paranormal activity show in California

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 17 December 2022 18:00
<p>Sharon Osbourne </p>

Sharon Osbourne

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a “medical emergency” on a set in California.

Multiple outlets reported that the television personality “fell ill” while filming a new paranormal activity show at The Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula on Friday (16 December).

The X-Factor judge, 70, was reportedly then taken to Santa Paula Hospital in the area.

The Independent has contacted Osbourne’s representatives for comment.

A spokesperson for the local fire department told TMZ the received a “medical call” from the venue around 6:30pm local time on Friday and transported one person to Santa Paula Hospital.

Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital that the fire department had brought Osbourne in.

Her current condition is unknown.

She celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary with Ozzy Osbourne in July this year.

In May, she announced she had contracted Covid-19 and shared a bed-ridden picture of herself hooked up to a drip on Instagran.

The post’s caption read: “F*** Covid.”

This is a developing story.

