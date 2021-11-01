Simon Cowell steps down as judge of new talent show to spend more time with family

Simon Cowell has decided to step down as a judge on the forthcoming ITV show Walk The Line to focus on his family.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge will be replaced by former Take That frontman Gary Barlow, while Cowell will executive produce the six-part series that is described as a “high octane musical gameshow”.

The Sun reported that Cowell personally reached out to Barlow and that he believes the singer will do a “fantastic job”.

Barlow will be joined by fellow Walk the Line judges Maya Jama, Mabel and Craig David.

In a statement, Barlow said he’s “excited” to join the judging panel, adding that his “favourite part” of the show is “discovering new talent”.

Cowell’s decision to back out of judging Walk The Line comes after he broke his back after falling off an electric bike at his home in California last August.

He is expected to return as a judge on the next season of Britain’s Got Talent.