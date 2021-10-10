Kim Kardashian is The Bachelorette in ‘iconic’ star-studded SNL skit

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.

Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.

Soon after, Kardashian appeared in a star-studded The Bachelorette sketch which was packed full of guest stars.

The skit saw appearances from Chace Crawford, Tyler Cameron, Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, John Cena and Amy Schumer.

Kardashian began with Chace Crawford, before moving onto former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, who she gave a “token”, which the show is using instead of a rose. The reality star handed out another “token” to NBA’s Blake Griffin and Chris Rock before Amy Schumer made a surprise appearance.

“Even though I never dated a woman before, I feel like there’s something here,” Kardashian told Schumer to a huge applause from the audience.

Kardashian gave another token during the knockout stages to Jesse Williams and was left with two men remaining: wrestling champion and actor John Cena and SNL cast member, Kyle Mooney.

Kardashian told Cena that she “didn’t love him” but had to “follow her heart” before giving him the final token.

Fans on social media reacted to the moment with one saying it was “iconic” and another said “having Kim as the bachelorette is a lot of fun.”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

Earlier in the episode, Kardashian West appeared in an Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson which viewers called “hilarious”. You can see the moment here.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.