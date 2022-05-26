Stephen Colbert choked up and went silent as he delivered the news of the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

On Tuesday’s (24 May) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host opened his monologue by addressing the “unspeakable” primary school massacre.

“We tape this show earlier in the day, and I just want to let you know shortly before I came out here tonight, we learned about the unspeakable shooting in Uvalde, Texas today,” he said.

“And while we can add our prayers for the dead,” he began, before taking a moment to compose himself with a six-second pause.

Colbert continued his message: “There is nothing that can ever be said that can approach the immeasurable grief of those families, but while we’re at it, let’s pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again.

“But prayers won’t end this – voting might,” Colbert added.

Stephen Colbert (Photo courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube)

He further urged voters to consider “who running for office has publicly stated that they’re willing to do anything and everything to protect your children from the criminally insane number of guns in America?”

His voice joins other celebrities who have publicly addressed the tragedy, including author Stephen King who passionately called for “gun control now” in a tweet the same day.

Hours after the incident, Taylor Swift broke her months-long Twitter hiatus, writing: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others.”

