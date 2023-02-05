Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has given fans an indication of when to expect the next season.

Netflix’s popular sci-fi drama released its fourth season back in May and July 2022.

No release date has currently been confirmed for the fifth and final run of episodes, though filming is expected to start within the next few months.

However, in an interview with GQ, Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, estimated that he will be 22 years old when the series airs.

“By the time it comes out, I will be 22 I think. And I started working on the show when at 12. That is insane,” said the actor.

Wolfhard is currently 20, suggesting that the series will not be released until 2025.

“I’ll be able to drink with [co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5, which, couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind,” he added.

Earlier this month, Wolfhard responded to a brutal claim from co-star Millie Bobby Brown regarding his kissing technique.

While much is still unknown about the forthcoming final season of Stranger Things, the show’s creators have given fans a few hints as to what to expect.

‘Stranger Things’ is streaming now on Netflix (Courtesy of Netflix)

Matt and Ross Duffer, the sibling writing team who made the series, have already confirmed that the new season would break from a recurring series tradition.

They also revealed that the ending to the series was in fact originally planned for season two.

Find everything we know about Stranger Things season five here.

All four previous seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.