Stranger Things is returning later this year, but not much is known about what to expect.

However, Ross Duffer, one half of the sibling duo who oversees the Netflix show, appears to have given away a detail regarding the season’s episode lengths.

As is the norm with each season, the Duffer brothers have revealed the episode titles of each instalment, with “Papa” teasing the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr Martin Brenner.

Speaking to Present Company With Krista Smith about the new season, Duffer said: “I think they’ll be happy when they see it.” He then added: “It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time.”

What’s interesting about this comment is that season four will run for nine episodes, which is exactly how many episodes there were in season two, and one more than there were in seasons one and three.

It seems like Duffer might have inadvertently confirmed that several episodes of the new season will be feature length.

However, it could be that Duffer is alluding to the fact the new season has been split into two. It was announced earlier this year that the show would return for nine episodes in May, with a final batch of episodes set to be released in July. It will be packaged as season four – volume two.

But, considering it’s the final season, feature-length episodes seem likely as there will be a lot to cram in so that the story can be wrapped up satisfactorily.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment. Stranger Things returns for the first part of its final season on 27 May, with the final episodes arriving on 1 July.