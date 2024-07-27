Strictly scandal – live: Graziano Di Prima ‘under medical supervision’ after being axed from series
Things are getting worse for the Saturday night favourite
Louise Thomas
Editor
Graziano Di Prima is reportedly under medical supervision after being axed from Strictly Come Dancing.
The professional dancer, 30, was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year's series.
His family are now said to be “deeply concerned” about his wellbeing and are monitoring him hourly, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against another professional dancer, gave a tell-all interview in which she claims there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by partner Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour.
On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
‘Death in Paradise’ star Ralf Little reportedly ‘signs up’ for new season of ‘Strictly'
Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise, has reportedly “signed up” for the 2024 series of Strictly.
It would be good timing for the actor after he left the BBC One mystery drama in March after five years in the role.
It comes as the show faces a wave of allegations concerning the conduct of some of its professional dancers.
The Independent has contacted Little’s representatives for comment.
Amanda Abbington’s parents say they feel ‘sorry’ for Giovanni Pernice
Amanda Abbington’s parents have said that they feel sorry for Giovanni Pernice as he faces allegations of bullying for his conduct on Strictly.
Abbington’s father, taxi driver John, told MailOnline: “I’d feel sorry for [Giovanni] if Amanda wasn’t the one involved in this.”
“Like other dancers on Strictly he was put in a situation where he was expected to train people when he’d not been taught how to train. They were let out of dance school at a young age. Giovanni started at Strictly at 21 or 22. How on earth can you train people when you’ve not been trained to do that?”
Abbington’s mother, Patsy said: “We just want it dealt with.”
The pair said they noticed a change in their daughter after her first performance on the BBC dancing show.
“After the first show, she came back and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done. Things only got worse from there,” said John. “Certainly, by January and February [this year] she was not the same girl.”
Strictly scandal: A timeline of allegations
Here’s everything you need to know about the developments so far:
Amanda Abbington claims ‘Strictly’ pros sent her concerning texts about Giovanni
Amanda Abbington has alleged Strictly’s pro dancers texted her saying “I’m so sorry” after they discovered she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice ahead of last year’s series.
After the Sherlock star made the claim to her fellow 2023 contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy during a Channel 4 News interview, he replied: “That’s a really odd thing to do.”
A tearful Abbington said people warned her it would be “tough”, but that she thought she could handle it “because I’ve been around the block a bit, you know?”
Amanda Abbington claims there’s ‘50 hours’ of ‘horrifying’ Strictly rehearsal footage
Abbington’s professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing
Zara McDermott ‘danced through injury’ on ‘Strictly’
It’s being reported that Zara McDermott danced on Strictly despite having fractured her leg in rehearsals.
According to The Sun, the season 21 contestant made the decision alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima. The injury occurred before Halloween Week, which is when McDermott was eliminated.
Producers are said to have only just become aware of the injury.
Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over’
The forthcoming series of Strictly had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game.
But instead, its sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.
The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?
Katie Rosseinsky investigates:
Third Strictly professional highlighted as ‘person of interest’
A third Strictly Come Dancing star has allegedly been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.
It’s been claimed that the unidentified professional has been highlighted in the days after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show for kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott on last year’s series.
Graziano Di Prima is ‘under medical supervision’ after ‘Strictly’ axe
Graziano Di Prima’s family have said they are “deeply concerned” for his welfare following his axe from Strictly.
They told The Mirror: “Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly.
“The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself.”
His axing from the show arrives after he admitted to kicking his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, in the rehearsal room during last year’s series.
Craig Revel Horwood weighs in on ‘shock’ Strictly scandal
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared his view on the scandal currently engulfing the popular BBC reality series.
Horwood, who serves as a judge on Strictly alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke, addressed the scandal during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales.
“It’s a shock and news to me,” he said, claiming that he had heard about the allegations “through the press”.
Read more here:
Amanda Abbington reveals hopes for outcome of ‘Strictly’ scandal
Amanda Abbington has said she does not want Strictly to end as a result of the scandal.
The Sherlock star stated: “I love Strictly, I always wanted to do that show. I think it’s a beautiful British institution. Most people on that show are wonderful and I’ve made some good friends on that show, I don’t want it to end.
“I want it to have a beautiful extended life because it’s Saturday night entertainment.”
However, Abbington said she “would like an apology” over her alleged mistreatment by pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, adding: “I would like this to not happen to women working in that corporation again and for it to be taken seriously.”
