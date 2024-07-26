Strictly scandal – live: Graziano Di Prima ‘under medical supervision’ after being axed from series
Things are getting worse for the Saturday night favourite
Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in its biggest scandal in its 20-year history.
Amanda Abbington, who is the one who lifted the lid on the scandal, has now given a tell-all interview in which she claims there’s “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her professional partner Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour.
These allegations arrive one week after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room during the latest run. Di Prima’s family has said they are “deeply concerned” for the Italian dancer’s welfare.
hese allegations arrive one week after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room during the latest run. Di Prima’s family has told
On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
‘Strictly’ co-host Claudia Winkleman supports pros
As the Strictly scandal continues, the show’s remaining professionals are starting to rehearse for the forthcoming series, which will begin in September.
The show’s offiical Instagram account posted: “Day one of #Strictly 2024 rehearsals done! We can’t wait to share our new pro routines with everyone soon @bbciplayer,” to which Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman shared her support for the dancers with a selection of heart emojis.
Other former stars to also share messages of support included Annabel Croft, Fleur East and, one day before releasing his tell-all interview with Amanda Abbington, Krishnan Gury-Murthy.
Graziano Di Prima is ‘under medical supervision’ after ‘Strictly’ axe
Graziano Di Prima’s family have said they are “deeply concerned” for his welfare following his axe from Strictly.
They told The Mirror: “Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly.
“The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself.”
His axeing from the show arrives after he admitted to kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room during last year’s series.
Giovanni responds to Amanda Abbington’s latest claims
In a statement addressing Amanda Abbington’s Channel 4 interview, in which she claimed there’s “50 hours” of Strictly rehearsal footage that “horrified” BBC producers, Giovanni Pernice’s spokesperson said:
“We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes. We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.
“As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”
Amanda Abbington claims ‘Strictly’ pros sent her ominous texts about Giovanni
Amanda Abbington has claimed Strictly’s pro dancers text her saying “I’m so sorry” after they discovered she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice ahead of last year’s series.
The Sherlock star told her fellow 2023 contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy for a Channel 4 News interview, who replied: “That’s a really odd thing to do”.
A tearful Abbington said people warned her it would be “tough”, but that she thought she could handle it “because I’ve been around the block a bit, you know?”
Amanda Abbington claims there’s ‘50 hours’ of ‘horrifying’ Strictly rehearsal footage
‘Strictly’ scandal to end show’s ‘curse'
The Strictly scandal has taken the spotlight away from the show’s “curse”, which sees tales of rehearsal room lust dominate headlines every year. But, with new measures introduced to prevent contestants being mistreated by their professional partner, it seems this will well and truly put an end to the “curse”.
Find a history of the Strictly curse here:
What is the ‘Strictly curse’ and who’s fallen victim to it?
Ex-’Strictly’ star is ‘shocked’ by scandal reports
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev has said allegations about the behaviour of professional dancers on the show are “sad and shocking”.
Speaking to ITV’s Loose Women about the allegations, Kovalev said: “It’s sad and shocking that we’re in the situation where we are right now.
“And we need to find ways not to let that happen again. I’m sure a lot of people don’t believe it.”
The 44-year-old added: “We need to create the atmosphere where everyone will be heard, [where] everyone (will) feel comfortable going out there to have the best time of their lives.”
Zara McDermott ‘danced through injury' on ‘Strictly’
It’s being reported that Zara McDermott danced on Strictly despite the fact she had fractured her leg in rehearsals.
Accoding to The Sun, the contestant made the decision alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima. The injury occurred before Halloween Week, which is when McDermott was eliminated.
Producers are said to have only just become aware of the injury.
BBC director general apologises for alleged mistreatment of contestants
In the corporation’s annual report, BBC director general Tim Davie said sorry for the complaints facing Strictly Come Dancing.
Davie said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”
Read the full story below:
BBC annual report: Corporation boss says sorry over Strictly complaints
BBC announces new welfare steps after Strictly abuse allegations
The BBC has announced new welfare precautions to help look after Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show.
A statement shared last week said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”
Read more here:
BBC announces new welfare steps after abuse allegations
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
Former Strictly professional James Jordan has hit out at resurfaced rehearsal footage that shows him “mistreating” his celebrity partner amid the show’s ongoing scandal.
In the clip that’s being shared online, Jordan, who appeared on the BBC dancing competition from 2006 to 2013, is heard fat-shaming his celebrity partner, former Casualty star Georgina Bouzová, and telling her he would “drag her across the floor and scream at her”.
At another stage, Jordan throws a chair and says he “doesn’t care” if she’s “physically broken”. According to Jordan, “the footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on [companion show] It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT”.
Read the full story here:
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
