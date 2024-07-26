✕ Close Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington respond to being 'undermarked' by judges

Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in its biggest scandal in its 20-year history.

Amanda Abbington, who is the one who lifted the lid on the scandal, has now given a tell-all interview in which she claims there’s “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her professional partner Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour.

These allegations arrive one week after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room during the latest run. Di Prima’s family has said they are “deeply concerned” for the Italian dancer’s welfare.

On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.

Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.