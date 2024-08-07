Support truly

Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri and The Only Way is Essex’s Pete Wicks are the latest stars to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 lineup.

Ghouri appeared on the ITV reality show in 2022, becoming its first deaf contestant.

The announement arrives after it was revealed opera singer and Go Compare star Wynne Evans would appear alongside singer and actor Toyah Willcox and Dr Punam Krishan, who is a resident GP on BBC Morning Live and BBC Radio Scotland.

The lineup is being announced amid an ongoing scandal regarding the conduct of the BBC show’s professional dancers.

Ghouri said: “Pinch me, I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite – so this is a total dream come true. I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”

Meanwhile, Wicks said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

On Tuesday (6 August), Evans said of his participation on the show: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction.

“What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of opera into one of my routines.

“Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!”

open image in gallery Tasha Ghouri will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Willcox said in a statement: “Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery... I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Meanwhile, Krishan added: “This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

On Monday 5 August, comedian Chris McCausland and JLS singer JB Gill were the first names announced for this year’s season.

Comedian McCausland, a regular face on flagship comedy shows like Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?, said in a statement that he wasn’t feeling optimistic about his dancing skills but is ready for the challenge regardless.

“I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that!” he said.

McCausland, also known for playing Rudi in the CBeebies show Me Too!, said: “If anybody out there is thinking ‘How the hell is he going to do that?’ then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing.”

Asked how he feels about taking part, he said: “Apprehensive, massively apprehensive. I don’t know what I’m getting myself into, I’ve never watched it, obviously. It’s just some music. I don’t dance, I have never danced. I grew up with headbanging and mosh pits.”

open image in gallery Comedian Chris McCausland is the first celebrity name to be revealed ( Tristan Fewings/Getty Images )

The 46-year-old will be the first blind contestant to compete in the show. He lost his eyesight in his early twenties as a result of retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary condition. The diagnosis resulted in him leaving his job in web development, before joining the entertainment industry and finding success.

Meanwhile, Gill said: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys.”

open image in gallery JLS’s JB Gill ( Getty Images )

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course, but they are rumoured to include DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, former Arsenal player Paul Merson and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

The 22nd series arrives as the programme faces scrutiny over the treatment of some of its celebrity participants.

Two professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have now left the show following allegations made about their conduct during training. Pernice has denied allegations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

open image in gallery Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington were partnered on the 2023 season before the ‘Sherlock’ actor abruptly quit ( PA Media )

The revelations have forced the BBC to conduct an investigation into Pernice’s behaviour, and to announce new welfare precautions to help look after contestants.

A statement shared by the organisation last month, said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”

Former crew members have also come forward to make complaints about the show’s environment, including allegations of sexually inappropriate comments in the workplace, and a work culture deemed “tense, toxic [and] uncomfortable”.

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( PA Media )

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who quit the 2023 series, said in an interview last week that she and her lawyer are trying to access 50 hours of rehearsal room footage that was filmed during her training with Pernice, which she alleged shows her time “spent in a room that was toxic” with the Strictly professional.

Days later, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2016, alleged she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” during her time on the show, and said that she initially raised concerns at the time.

The show will celebrate its 20th anniversary in the forthcoming season, but the organisation seems determined to not let the allegations cast a shadow over the celebrations.