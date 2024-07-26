Strictly scandal – live: Amanda Abbington claims dancing pros sent ominous texts about Giovanni
Things are getting worse for the Saturday night favourite
Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in its biggest scandal in its 20-year history.
Amanda Abbington, who is the one who lifted the lid on the scandal, has now given a tell-all interview in which she claims there’s “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her professional partner Giovanni Pernice’s alleged behaviour.
Abbington also claimed that Pernice’s fellow pro dancers sent her texts of apology after it was revealed he would be partnered with her ahead of last year’s series. Pernice has denied all claims made by Abbington.
These allegations arrive one week after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room during the latest run. It’s also been reported that, on the week she was eliminated, McDermott danced despite fracturing her leg while training.
On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
‘Strictly’ scandal to end show’s ‘curse'
The Strictly scandal has taken the spotlight away from the show’s “curse”, which sees tales of rehearsal room lust dominate headlines every year. But, with new measures introduced to prevent contestants being mistreated by their professional partner, it seems this will well and truly put an end to the “curse”.
Ex-’Strictly’ star is ‘shocked’ by scandal reports
Former ‘Strictly’ pro speaks out
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev has said allegations about the behaviour of professional dancers on the show are “sad and shocking”.
Speaking to ITV’s Loose Women about the allegations, Kovalev said: “It’s sad and shocking that we’re in the situation where we are right now.
“And we need to find ways not to let that happen again. I’m sure a lot of people don’t believe it.”
The 44-year-old added: “We need to create the atmosphere where everyone will be heard, [where] everyone (will) feel comfortable going out there to have the best time of their lives.”
Zara McDermott ‘danced through injury' on ‘Strictly’
It’s being reported that Zara McDermott danced on Strictly despite the fact she had fractured her leg in rehearsals.
Accoding to The Sun, the contestant made the decision alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima. The injury occurred before Halloween Week, which is when McDermott was eliminated.
Producers are said to have only just become aware of the injury.
BBC director general apologises for alleged mistreatment of contestants
In the corporation’s annual report, BBC director general Tim Davie said sorry for the complaints facing Strictly Come Dancing.
Davie said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”
Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over’
The forthcoming series of Strictly had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game.
But instead, its sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.
The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?
Katie Rosseinsky investigates:
BBC announces new welfare steps after abuse allegations
Claims against Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have rocked the show
BBC announces new welfare steps after Strictly abuse allegations
The BBC has announced new welfare precautions to help look after Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show.
A statement shared last week said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”
Craig Revel Horwood weighs in on ‘shock’ Strictly scandal
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared his view in on the scandal currently engulfing the popular BBC reality series.
Horwood, who serves as a judge on Strictly alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton du Beke, addressed the scandal during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales.
“It’s a shock and news to me,” he said, claiming that he had heard about the allegations “through the press”.
Pro dancers ‘upset they’ve been hung out to dry’
Strictly’s professional dancers are said to be angry that ex-celebrity partners are “hanging them out to dry”.
As the show’s scandal continues, a source told The Mirror: “It’s causing untold stress and mental anguish to so many of them as every day there are new accusations.
“Yes, one or two of the celebs in the last 20 years might have had a bad experience but they are in a tiny minority. The whole thing smacks of ambulance chasing.”
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
Former Strictly professional James Jordan has hit out at resurfaced rehearsal footage that shows him “mistreating” his celebrity partner amid the show’s ongoing scandal.
In the clip that’s being shared online, Jordan, who appeared on the BBC dancing competition from 2006 to 2013, is heard fat-shaming his celebrity partner, former Casualty star Georgina Bouzová, and telling her he would “drag her across the floor and scream at her”.
At another stage, Jordan throws a chair and says he “doesn’t care” if she’s “physically broken”. According to Jordan, “the footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on [companion show] It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT”.
Paralympian Will Bayley says series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’
Another Strictly Come Dancing contestant has spoken out against their time on the show.
Paralympian Will Bayley appeared on the BBC dancing series in 2019 and was forced to withdraw six weeks in after tearing his knee ligaments in rehearsals.
He is now shedding light on his behind-the scenes experience amid a scandal that has shone a spotlight on the show’s duty of care protocols.
Bayley said the injury, which was caused after his professional partner Janette Manrara made him redo a jump after a “rubbish” attempt, has resulted in an excruciating pain he will live with “forever”
