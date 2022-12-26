Jump to content

Strictly Come Dancing fans delighted by unexpected Gavin and Stacey reunion during Christmas special

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas special aired on Sunday 25 December

Annabel Nugent
Monday 26 December 2022 07:56
Comments
Hamza Yassin hugs Jowita Przystal after winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted by an unexpected Gavin and Stacey reunion during the show’s Christmas special.

This year’s Strictly Christmas special aired on Sunday (25 December), with Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell taking home the top prize together with her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

Elsewhere during the episode, fans were surprised to see both Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman on screen.

Lamb, 75, and Steadman, 76, played Mick and Pam Shipman, respectively, in the hit show Gavin and Stacey.

While it was only Lamb who was participating as a contestant on the BBC programme, Steadman appeared in a video message to wish him luck on his performance.

The actor was paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. They performed an American Smooth, which scored a total of 31 points.

Prior to the scores being announced, however, Lamb received a surprise message from his former co-star.

“Hi Larry! Hi! Congratulations on your American Smooth! Wow! Brilliant!” said Steadman on camera.

“I am sending you lots and lots of love.”

Viewers were thrilled at the unexpected moment, with many writing on Twitter to express their excitement over the virtual reunion.

“OMG PAM!!!” wrote one person, with another adding: “PAM ON THE TELLY.”

A third viewer wrote: “I mean we kinda got a Pam and Michael reunion.”

“PAM?! #Strictly,” said someone else.

Earlier this month, Hamza Yassin took home the Glitterball trophy for this year’s Strictly series.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

