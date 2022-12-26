Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted by an unexpected Gavin and Stacey reunion during the show’s Christmas special.

This year’s Strictly Christmas special aired on Sunday (25 December), with Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell taking home the top prize together with her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

Elsewhere during the episode, fans were surprised to see both Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman on screen.

Lamb, 75, and Steadman, 76, played Mick and Pam Shipman, respectively, in the hit show Gavin and Stacey.

While it was only Lamb who was participating as a contestant on the BBC programme, Steadman appeared in a video message to wish him luck on his performance.

The actor was paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. They performed an American Smooth, which scored a total of 31 points.

Prior to the scores being announced, however, Lamb received a surprise message from his former co-star.

“Hi Larry! Hi! Congratulations on your American Smooth! Wow! Brilliant!” said Steadman on camera.

“I am sending you lots and lots of love.”

Viewers were thrilled at the unexpected moment, with many writing on Twitter to express their excitement over the virtual reunion.

“OMG PAM!!!” wrote one person, with another adding: “PAM ON THE TELLY.”

A third viewer wrote: “I mean we kinda got a Pam and Michael reunion.”

“PAM?! #Strictly,” said someone else.

Earlier this month, Hamza Yassin took home the Glitterball trophy for this year’s Strictly series.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.