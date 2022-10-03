Strictly 2023: Kaye Adams shares ‘awkward’ encounter with fan hours after being eliminated
Funny moment occurred back at hotel while presenter was coming to terms with result
Strictly’s first eliminated celebrity has shared an awkward encounter she had hours after being booted off the BBC series.
On Saturday (1 October), this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities hit the dance floor with their professional partners.
Despite footballer Tony Adams finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, it was Loose Women host Kaye Adams who was sent home after a dance-off with Bros singer Matt Goss.
Speaking to co-host Tess Daly after the results were announced, Adams said she thought “it was the right result”.
After the episode was recorded, Adams went back to her hotel room to decompress, and decided to order some food.
Writing on Twitter, the presenter said: “Just ordered room service in my hotel. The nice lady who brought it asked me ‘any idea who went out of @bbcstrictly tonight?’ I said ‘me’. Awkward silence.”
The replies section was flooded with fans expressing sympathy at Adams’ early elimination from the series, with many saying she had been “robbed”.
Adams leaves the show with professional dance partner Kai Widdrington, who made it through to the final in 2021 with AJ Odudu.
Topping the leaderboard this week was actor Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
The remaining 14 couples will next dance in Movie Week on Saturday 8 October at 6.30pm.
A results show will follow on Sunday 9 October at 7.20pm.
