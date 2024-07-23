✕ Close Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington respond to being 'undermarked' by judges

Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in a scandal – its biggest controversy in 20 years.

Earlier this month, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room, while other former contestants, including Paralympian Will Bayley, have spoken out about their respective negative experiences.

The latter’s claims dragged It Takes Two host Janette Manrara into the controversy – something the dancer has now responded to. In a new interview, Bayley claimed an instruction made by Manrara, which led to a life-changing injury, occurred as the dancer felt pressure from the show’s producers.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

Another “complaint” made by 2014 contestant Steve Backshall has been shared on social media in the wake of the scandal. The explorer allegedly claimed he was “bullied” by former professional Ola Jordan, whom The Independent has contacted for comment.

Below are latest updates of the furore as it unfolds...

"}}],"timestamp":1721723456,"formattedTimestamp":"23 July 2024 09:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"James Jordan responds after Ola Jordan ‘bullying’ claims resurface","id":1676671,"uuid":"c6086c51-4bc3-46ad-a78a-1e5200751379","scheduleTime":"1721719856","created":"1721719069","changed":"1721719069","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has appeared to mock the resurfacing of explorer Steve Backshall’s alleged complaints about his wife, Ola Jordan.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Backshall was partnered with Ola in 2014 and, at the time, it was reported he raised concerns about their rehearsals with production, leading to a chaperone being assigned to them.

"}},{"type":"twitter","data":{"url":"https://twitter.com/The_JamesJordan/status/1815394694882275351","isConversation":false}}],"timestamp":1721719856,"formattedTimestamp":"23 July 2024 08:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"Strictly bosses ‘considering axing’ five dancers","id":1676661,"uuid":"4b7ade9d-3706-4bdd-9a29-52cce976bd9e","scheduleTime":"0","created":"1721716255","changed":"1721716712","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

It’s being reported that Strictly producers are considering dropping five of the show’s longest-standing dancers in the wake of the scandal that’s rocked the show in recent months.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The professional line-up was announced last month and the annoucement arrived without Giovanni Pernice, who was dropped after being embroiled in a behind-the-scenes controversy with Amanda Abbington.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Weeks later, Graziano Di Prima was dropped after admitting to kicking Zara McDermott in rehearsals during last year’s series.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

MailOnline reports that bosses are considering bringing a roster of new talent for next year’s series as they allegedly feel some of the show’s longest-standing dancers feel “entitled and untouchable”.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Find out which dancers are returning for this years series here:

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-come-dancing-giovanni-pernice-2024-dancers-b2560362.html","productId":"","title":"Giovanni Pernice axed from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 lineup","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/05/30/08/newFile-1.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"Dancer has faced flurry of allegations about his behaviour and teaching methods "}}],"timestamp":1721716255,"formattedTimestamp":"23 July 2024 07:30"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"Strictly scandal timeline","id":1676578,"uuid":"cbf094b0-1c90-4910-be4c-a8fc0ba5124b","scheduleTime":"1721689200","created":"1721680483","changed":"1721680483","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Since January, Strictly Come Dancing has found itself at the centre of controversy – and things only seem to be getting worse.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Here is a timeline detailing everything you need to know.

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-giovanni-pernice-bbc-b2559083.html","productId":"","title":"Timeline of Strictly scandal as two dancers axed from show","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/16/12/Strictly-Scandals.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"It’s been a tumultuous year for the beloved series "}}],"timestamp":1721689200,"formattedTimestamp":"23 July 2024 00:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"Third Strictly professional highlighted as ‘person of interest’","id":1676577,"uuid":"3800aa72-e2af-4057-b739-cf444449fb6e","scheduleTime":"1721685638","created":"1721680421","changed":"1721680421","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

A third Strictly Come Dancing star has allegedly been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

It’s been claimed that the unidentified professional has been highlighted in the days after Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show for kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott on last year’s series.

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-come-dancing-bbc-graziano-zara-dancers-b2581097.html","productId":"","title":"Third Strictly Come Dancing star named as ‘person of interest’ amid scandal","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/17/08/newFile.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"The dancing show’s crisis seems to be worsening "}}],"timestamp":1721685638,"formattedTimestamp":"22 July 2024 23:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"Janette Manrara addresses Will Bayley claim","id":1676449,"uuid":"6d67fa93-bb2a-402f-bee4-2de4ab57fb66","scheduleTime":"1721682053","created":"1721658295","changed":"1721658295","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara, who now presents the companion show It Takes Two, has addressed claims made by her former celebrity partner, Paralympian Will Bayley.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Bayley sustained a life-changing knee injury after Manrara made him redo a jump following what she described as a “rubbish” attempt – and, while he said he “didn’t have an issue” with Manrara, he attributed the blame to the pressure the show’s producers put on the professionals.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

More here:

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-will-bayley-bbc-janette-manrara-b2583815.html","productId":"","title":"Strictly star says series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/22/07/newFile-2.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"‘I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over,’ ex-contestant said "}}],"timestamp":1721682053,"formattedTimestamp":"22 July 2024 22:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"Graziano ‘regrets’ kicking Zara McDermott","id":1676445,"uuid":"ef72597b-77fc-4b9a-bf47-76e3dd6b4beb","scheduleTime":"1721678453","created":"1721658121","changed":"1721658121","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima has been dropped from Strictly over “events” he “deeply regrets”.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

He appeared on the series with Zara McDermott in 2023 and, earlier this month, a video of a behind-the-scenes incident is believed to have been brought to the attention of the BBC.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The footage has not been made public, and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown, but it’s alleged that it shows Di Prima kicking the documentary presenter and former Love Island star.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

His spokesman said: “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that. He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-come-dancing-bbc-kick-graziano-zara-b2582416.html","productId":"","title":"Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima admits he kicked Zara McDermott","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/17/08/newFile.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"The dancing show’s crisis seems to be worsening "}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"





"}}],"timestamp":1721678453,"formattedTimestamp":"22 July 2024 21:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"Giovanni’s family defends former Strictly pro","id":1676418,"uuid":"a3760ca3-094d-4c93-81db-12121adb1bdd","scheduleTime":"1721674853","created":"1721657092","changed":"1721657092","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Giovanni Pernice’s family have issued a fierce defence of the star as he faces allegations of “abusive and threatening behaviour”.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

It comes after speculation the 33-year-old had quit Strictly Come Dancing with the BBC understood to be “scouring years of footage” to look into the complaints.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The 33-year-old has denied all allegations of “abusive and threatening behaviour” in his teaching style, saying he is only “passionate and competitive”.

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/bbc-strictly-come-dancing-giovanni-pernice-b2549356.html","productId":"","title":"Giovanni Pernice’s family defend Strictly star amid ‘abusive behaviour’ allegations","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/04/04/10/newFile-1.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"Pernice’s lawyers have contacted the BBC regarding ‘numerous serious complaints’ "}}],"timestamp":1721674853,"formattedTimestamp":"22 July 2024 20:00"},{"type":"post","data":{"name":"1676268","title":"BBC announces new welfare steps after Strictly abuse allegations","id":1676414,"uuid":"ccdabd95-b5f1-488f-885d-a748bd496b31","scheduleTime":"1721671253","created":"1721656975","changed":"1721656975","container":1676268,"user":{"name":"Jacob Stolworthy"},"extra":{"authorName":"Jacob Stolworthy"}},"postJson":[{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

The BBC has announced new welfare precautions to help look after <a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/topic/strictly-come-dancing\">Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following <a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-graziano-di-prima-zara-mcdermott-bbc-b2579463.html\">allegations of abuse that have shaken the flagship show.

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

A statement shared last week said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”

"}},{"type":"markup","data":{"markup":"

Read more here:

<a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/stritly-come-dancing-will-bayley-bbc-janette-manrara-b2583561.html\">Strictly star says series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

<a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-come-dancing-bbc-kick-graziano-zara-b2582416.html\">Graziano Di Prima admits he kicked Zara McDermott in rehearsal

<a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-giovanni-pernice-bbc-b2559083.html\">Strictly Come Dancing scandal timeline

<a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-come-dancing-bbc-graziano-zara-dancers-b2581097.html\">Third star named as ‘person of interest’ in BBC series scandal

<a href=\"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/features/strictly-graziano-di-prima-giovanni-pernice-allegations-b2581795.html\">Strictly Come Dancing’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over

"}},{"type":"article-link","data":{"url":"https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/strictly-abuse-giovanni-graziano-b2580458.html","productId":"","title":"BBC announces new welfare steps after abuse allegations","image":{"url":"https://static.independent.co.uk/2024/07/16/09/newFile-3.jpg?quality=75&width=1200&auto=webp","width":null,"height":null,"type":"jpg"},"description":"Claims against Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have rocked the show"}}],"timestamp":1721671253,"formattedTimestamp":"22 July 2024 