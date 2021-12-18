Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing have shared their reactions after Ed Sheeran performed a song during tonight’s (18 December) grand final.

The best-selling artist performed his recent track “Bad Habits” on the long-running BBC dance competition, while votes were being submitted tallied.

While Sheeran sung, professional dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, who are married in real life, performed a routine to the music.

Viewers were effusive in their praise of the dancers, with one person describing the couple as “the only humans with the ability to make Ed Sheeran a sexy moment”.

“That @bbcstrictly dance to Ed Sheeran showed what a level above professional dancers really are,” wrote someone else on Twitter.

“No matter how good the celebs are after weeks of focused training... Amaze-balls Janette and Aljaž.”

“Honestly watching Janette and Aljaž dance to this was a real highlight of the final tonight,” wrote another person. “They’re so incredible together.”

At the end of the episode, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 19th series.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec dancing to Ed Sheeran (BBC/Guy Levy)

AJ Odudu had been scheduled to compete as a third finalist, but had to withdraw earlier this week after sustaining an injury.

The final can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.