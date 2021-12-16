Strictly final thrown into question following AJ Odudu’s crushing injury update

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has shared an update on the injury that might keep her from participating in the final this weekend.

It was reported that Odudu was on crutches after sustaining an injury in her foot, but no more details were known.

However, following an appearance on Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two on Wednesday (15 December), Odudu confirmed that she is “unable to stand on [her] right foot” and currently needs crutches to walk.

Fighting back tears, she told host Janette Manrara: “I'm upset because, yeah, I’ve suffered an injury. I don’t know when it happened but, essentially, I have issues with my joint”.

She said she has sustained a “traumatic” injury on her ligaments, adding: “I can’t pinpoint when it happened during training”.

Odudu said “the pain came on so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited”.

She said she remains hopeful that she’ll be able to perform at the final on Saturday (18 December), saying: “We’ve got three amazing dances that we really want to perform. I am genuinely hopeful.”

“I’m surrounded by a really great medical team, who are trying my best to get me back on my feet, and I’ve got Kai [Widdrington] who is really holding me together,” Odudu added

‘Strictly’ star AJ Odudu updated fans on the status of a foot injury that has left her ‘unable to stand’ on her right foot (BBC)

The presenter then shared an update on her social media page, announcing what she had said on It Takes Two.

Should Odudu not be able to perform, she will finish in third place, leaving EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly concludes this Saturday (18 December) at 7pm on BBC One.