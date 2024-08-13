Support truly

<em>Strictly Come Dancing</em> is gearing up to return for the show’s 20th anniversary as the show faces an ongoing scandal regarding the conduct of the BBC show’s professional dancers.

The 22nd series arrives as the programme faces scrutiny over the treatment of some of its celebrity participants. Two professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have now left the show following allegations made about their conduct during training.

Pernice has denied allegations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

The tumultuous series will air from a not-yet-revealed date this autumn and will once again be hosted by the glittering duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The eagle-eyed Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse will be returning to the judges’ table.

As with previous seasons, Strictly’s celebrity contestants have been announced in drip feed announcements by the BBC. The official list has now been complete and includes reality stars, singers, comedians and more. Meet them all below…

Jamie Borthwick

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Actor Jamie Borthwick is known for his long-term role in the BBC soap EastEnders, which he has starred in as Jay Brown/Mitchell since 2006. He is now one of the longest-serving actors on the show. Borthwick previously appeared on the Strictly Christmas Special in 2023, and took home the trophy for his slick moves and impressive stage presence.

”I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes!” he said. “This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say.

“I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dancefloor!”

Tom Dean

open image in gallery Tom Dean will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( Getty )

Althete Tom Dean is is a three-time Olympic champion. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics he made history as the first British man to win a gold medal for the men’s 200m swim freestyle in over 100 years, going on to win a further gold medal in Tokyo and become England’s most decorated athlete at the subsequent 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning a total of seven medals. At the Paris Olympic Games this year, Dean brought home his third gold medal for Team GB in the team 4 x 200m freestyle relay and spilled the news he was a Strictly contestants afterwards in a live interview. “I am taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024!” he said in an official statement afterwards. “You may have heard me accidentally say it poolside first… but now I can officially talk about how excited I am to get stuck into something new, meet some brilliant people and get dancing. Bring it on!”

Shayne Ward

open image in gallery Shayne Ward will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Singer Shayne Ward was catapulted to fame when his debut single and album topped the UK charts with the track “That’s My Goal” making it to Christmas number one after he won the second series of The X Factor in 2005. Ward is also known as Aidan Connor in the ITV soap Coronation Street and has appeared in a number of musicals including the West End’s 1980s show Rock of Ages.

Ward said of his upcoming Strictly appearance: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life. I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!”

Sarah Hadland

open image in gallery Sarah Hadland will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Actor Sarah Hadland is best known for her role as Steve in the BBC comedy Miranda, which she starred in alongside the show’s creator Miranda Hart. She is also one of the original cast members of the children’s series Horrible Histories and has appeared in numerous films, including the Bond epic Quantum of Solace.

“I cannot believe I am part of Strictly!” Hadland said. “I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!”

Tasha Ghouri

open image in gallery Tasha Ghouri will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Love Island contestant and model Tasha Ghouri appeared on the ITV reality show in 2022, becoming its first deaf contestant. She trained as a dancer at Creative Academy and has since competed at major dance events and performed in music videos. Ghouri also hosts the podcast Superpowers with Tasha and released the book Hits Different in June about a girl who is an aspiring dancer and goes on tour with a global superstar.

The Love Island star said of her inclusion on the show: “Pinch me, I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite – so this is a total dream come true. I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dance floor.”

Pete Wicks

open image in gallery Pete Wicks will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( John Phillips/Getty Images for Condé Nast )

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks rose to fame on the Brentford based reality show in 2015, with storylines revolving around his relationships with Megan McKenna and Chloe Sims. He has since appeared on shows including Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Real Full Monty, Celebs Go Dating and co-hosts the Staying Relevant podcast with his best friend and Made in Chelsea starSam Thompson.

“Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying,” Wicks said. “But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Wynne Evans

open image in gallery Wynne Evans will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( Getty Images )

Tenor Wynne Evans, who is widely known for featuring in the theatrical Go Compare adverts as an opera singer, has had two number one classical albums and has given over 200 performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He also hosts a regular show on BBC Radio Wales and is filming a series with Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page about the Welsh coastline.

“I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?!” he said. “I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction.

“What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!”

Toyah Willcox

open image in gallery Toyah Willcox will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC )

Singer and actor Toyah Willcox has 13 top 40 singles including “It’s a Mystery”, “Thunder in the Mountains” and “I Want to Be Free”. She fronted the eponymous band Toyah from 1977 before becoming a solo artist in 1983. The singer has also featured in films including The Corn is Green and Derek Jarman’s 1979 adaptation of The Tempest.

Willcox said in a statement: “Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me. How I will do, it’s a mystery... I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Dr Punam Krishan

open image in gallery Dr Punam Krishan will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Dr Punam Krishan is a resident GP on BBC Morning Live and BBC Radio Scotland. She regularly covers health topics for newspapers and TV shows and has also written the children’s book How to Be a Doctor and Other Live-Saving Jobs.

She said: “This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

Chris McCausland

open image in gallery Chris McCausland will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( Tristan Fewings/Getty Images )

Comedian Chris McCausland is a regular face on flagship comedy shows like Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?. He is also known for playing Rudi in the CBeebies show Me Too!

The 46-year-old will be the first blind contestant to compete in the show. He lost his eyesight in his early twenties as a result of retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary condition. The diagnosis resulted in him leaving his job in web development, before joining the entertainment industry and finding success.

“I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that!” he said. “If anybody out there is thinking ‘How the hell is he going to do that?’ then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing.”

Asked how he feels about taking part, McCausland added: “Apprehensive, massively apprehensive. I don’t know what I’m getting myself into, I’ve never watched it, obviously. It’s just some music. I don’t dance, I have never danced. I grew up with headbanging and mosh pits.”

JB Gill

open image in gallery JB Gill will be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( Getty Images )

Singer JB Gill shot to fame in the X-Factor-founded band JLS alongside Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Ortise Williams, who are known for their hits “Everybody in Love”, “She Makes Me Wanna” and “One Shot”. The pop group released four albums before splitting in 2013.

Gill said of joining this year’s Strictly contestants: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys.”

Montell Douglas (AKA Fire from Gladiators)

open image in gallery Montell Douglas will take to the floor later this year ( BBC )

Douglas, who won over audiences when she competed as Fire on the rebooted series of Gladiators, will be bringing her sporty background to the dancefloor.

She previously competed as an Olympic Bobsledder and Team GB Sprinter, becoming the first female UK athlete to compete at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

The athlete previously held a British woman’s record for fastest 100m sprint and won a Commonwealth Gold in the 4x100m relay race in 2010.

“Strictly ARE YOU READY, Fire is here to light up the Ballroom,” she said.

“Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started. Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!” she said.

Paul Merson

open image in gallery Paul Merson is swapping his pundit hat for dancing shoes ( BBC )

Merson, who made his debut for Arsenal aged 17, played 424 times for the Gunners and scored 99 goals during his time on the team.

He now works as a football pundit and commentator and says he is up for the challenge of learning a new skill for Strictly.

Merson said of his signing: “Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on.

“I’m ready to swap the pitch for the Ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”

Sam Quek

open image in gallery Sam Quek will be on the forthcoming season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

The fifteenth and final celebrity confirmed is former England and Team GB hockey player Sam Quek.

Quek has won 125 international caps for the England and Great Britain women’s hockey teams, including a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Olympian said the thought of dancing on the ballroom floor is “quite daunting”.

“I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure,” she said.

Nick Knowles

open image in gallery ( BBC )

TV presenter Nick Knowles, best known for fronting BBC’s emotional building show DIY SOS, will be swapping his overalls for sparkly jackets on Strictly.

On DI SOS, Knowles helps transform the homes of families who are nominated by their community.

“I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year,” Knowles said of his forthcoming Strictly debut. “People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge. I’ll give it my everything...and try not to embarrass my kids of course!” he added.