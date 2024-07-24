Strictly scandal – latest: BBC boss says ‘line should never be crossed’ but insists show will continue
Things are getting worse for the Saturday night favourite
Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in its biggest scandal in its 20-year history.
On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Davie addressed the allegations, saying: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that,” adding that the “line should never have been crossed”.
Earlier this month, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room. It came just weeks after professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, was also dropped from the series following allegations over his teaching style after his former partner Amanda Abbington pulled out of the 2023 series.
Meanwhile, other former contestants, including Paralympian Will Bayley, have spoken out about their respective negative experiences.
The latter’s claims dragged It Takes Two host Janette Manrara into the controversy – something the dancer has now responded to. In a new interview, Bayley claimed an instruction made by Manrara, which led to a life-changing injury, occurred as a result of the dancer feeling pressure from the show’s producers.
Another “complaint” made by 2014 contestant Steve Backshall has been shared on social media in the wake of the scandal. The explorer allegedly claimed he was “bullied” by former professional Ola Jordan, whom The Independent has contacted for comment.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds...
Recap: Richard Coles ‘not surprised’ by Strictly allegations
Former contestant Reverend Richard Coles has said he is “not entirely surprised” after allegations emerged about the treatment of contestants on the popular BBC show.
Watch here:
Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood speaks out on ‘shock’ of scandal engulfing BBC reality series
Craig Revel Horwood has weighed in on the scandal currently engulfing the popular BBC reality series.
Read more below:
Recap: Amanda Abbington speaks out on ‘cruel’ and ‘abusive’ Strictly experience as Giovanni Pernice denies new claims
The 50-year-old Sherlock actor called Pernice, “abusive, cruel, and mean”, stating that her mistreatment went “way beyond treading on my toe”. She also claimed that the dancer was blocking tapes of their rehearsals from being released.
Read more here:
Graziano Di Prima admits he kicked Zara McDermott in rehearsal
Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has admitted to kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals last year.
“There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right,” Di Prima’s spokesman, Mark Borkowski, told BBC News on Thursday (18 July). “And he knows that.
“He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”
Strictly in crisis: Every claim facing the under-fire BBC show
It’s been a tumultuous year for the beloved series
What did Tim Davie say about the Strictly scandal?
Speaking at a press conference for the release of the BBC’s annual report, the corporation’s director general, Tim Davie, addressed the controversy surrounding the show.
He said that the organisation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour” and that “the line should never be crossed”.
In his opening statement, Davie described Strictly as “a wonderful show” and said “hundreds of people” involved in the series – including crew and dancers –have had “a brilliant experience”.
He told Sky News: “At the same time, if someone feels there was something wrong or they want to talk about their experience, then of course we want them to raise that with us. And be in no doubt, we will take it seriously, listen and deal with it as appropriate.”
“So I hope that anyone who does want to talk to us, feels they can,” he continued. “It is vital, of course, that we have the right protocols and structures in place for the show. We keep these under review and we confirmed changes to these last week. It is essential these are right for everyone.
“Of course, alongside the fun and entertainment there will be a degree of competitiveness, hard work and a will to do well. That’s part of what makes this show. But there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”
Strictly star Will Bayley says show left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’
Paralympian Will Bayley appeared on the BBC dancing series in 2019 and was forced to withdraw six weeks in after tearing his knee ligaments in rehearsals.
He is now opening up about his behind-the scenes experience amid a scandal that has shone a spotlight on the show’s duty of care protocols.
Read more below:
Strictly in crisis: Every claim facing the under-fire BBC show
Here’s every allegation related to the ongoing Strictly scandal...
Dame Esther Rantzen shares view on Strictly scandal
Dame Esther Rantzen, the broadcaster who appeared on Strictly in 2004, has said the series has “become technically much more difficult” and “inflated beyond its worth”.
She told Times Radio: “I can understand why producers want the dance to be lovely, but actually, this is an entertainment show about amateurs.”
“The only worry I have is why it took so long for these complaints to surface,” Rantzen added.
“And if I were a producer, and I have been a producer in my time, that’s the question I would be asking myself with a bit of concern. I mean, I’m sure the steps they’ve taken will be effective, but they do need to ask themselves why nobody dares make a complaint when things go wrong.”
BBC director general Tim Davie apologises for alleged mistreatment of contestants
In the corporation’s annual report, BBC director general Tim Davie said sorry for the complaints facing Strictly Come Dancing.
Davie said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”
Read the full story below:
