Past Strictly Come Dancing controversies are being resurfaced as the BBC series finds itself embroiled in its biggest scandal in its 20-year history.

On Tuesday afternoon (23 July), BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, and said that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.

Davie addressed the allegations, saying: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that,” adding that the “line should never have been crossed”.

Earlier this month, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the series for mistreating Zara McDermott in the rehearsal room. It came just weeks after professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, was also dropped from the series following allegations over his teaching style after his former partner Amanda Abbington pulled out of the 2023 series.

Meanwhile, other former contestants, including Paralympian Will Bayley, have spoken out about their respective negative experiences.

The latter’s claims dragged It Takes Two host Janette Manrara into the controversy – something the dancer has now responded to. In a new interview, Bayley claimed an instruction made by Manrara, which led to a life-changing injury, occurred as a result of the dancer feeling pressure from the show’s producers.

Another “complaint” made by 2014 contestant Steve Backshall has been shared on social media in the wake of the scandal. The explorer allegedly claimed he was “bullied” by former professional Ola Jordan, whom The Independent has contacted for comment.

Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds...