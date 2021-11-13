Businesswoman and TV personality Sara Davies is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but who actually is she?

In the entertainment world, the 37-year-old is best known for her three-series stint on BBC One’s Dragon’s Den, where she dispenses entrepreneurial wisdom to business owners.

Davies replaced Jenny Campbell on the series in 2019, and currently appears on it alongside show veterans Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden and relative newcomers Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett.

Away from television, Davies earned business success as the founder of Crafter’s Companion, a company devoted to the selling of papercraft tools. The business – which started off manufacturing a tool that creates bespoke envelopes for cards – has expanded since its beginnings in 2005 to producing all kinds of stationary and stamps.

Crafter’s Companion employs more than 200 people worldwide, with headquarters in both the UK and the US.

In 2016, Davies was appointed an MBE for her services to the economy.

Born in County Durham, Davies lives in Teesside with her husband Steven and their two children.

Davies is competing against fellow Strictly contestants including children’s TV entertainer Rhys Stephenson, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and journalist Dan Walker. Read the full line-up here.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.