Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly underway, with the competition intensifying as more celebrities get booted off the show.

The BBC dance competition has returned for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.

However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.

Like previous seasons, the main Strictly show is broadcast on Saturday night, with a shorter results show airing on Sunday.

But what times are both episodes on this weekend?

Tonight’s (Sunday 14 November) episode begins on BBC One at 7.20pm and come to a close at 8pm, when the next two couples facing elimination will be revealed.

Last week, TV presenter AJ Odudu came second on the scoreboard last week with her Medusa-themed Viennese Waltz, notching her highest score of 37 points.

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis scored the earliest perfect 40 in Strictly history last Saturday with her ice queen tango. She is now the bookies’ favourite to lift the glitterball trophy.