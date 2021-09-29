Danny McCray, a former NFL star, is one of 18 competitors cast on season 41 of Survivor.

The free safety played six seasons for the NFL between 2010 and 2015.

He joined the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2013, then played with the Chicago Bears in 2014, before returning to Dallas in 2015.

McCray made his debut on Survivor in the first episode of the season on 22 September. Two contestants were sent home during the season premiere, but McCray remains in competition.

He told the Dallas Cowboys’ website that he decide to become a contestant on the programme “to satisfy this craving to compete”.

“Survivor is a show I was binge-watching after I retired from the NFL, and I was imagining myself competing better than some of the guys I'd seen before me on the show,” he told the publication.

“... I figured I could do it. My wife gave me the OK, and I sent in an audition tape and they accepted me. That's how I got started.”

Survivor airs on CBS on Wednesdays in the US. Jeff Probst has returned as host for this new instalment filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.