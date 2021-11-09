Susanna Reid apologised to a lesbian couple on Good Morning Britain after asking which of them would “be mum” if they had a baby.

During Tuesday (9 November) morning’s episode of the ITV news show, Reid spoke to influencers Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans, who are in the process of suing the NHS over their “discriminatory” IVF policy.

The couple, who have been together for 13 years, claim that Frimley clinical commissioning group penalised them financially for their sexuality, making them pay large amounts of money allegedly not required of straight couples. Frimley CCG denies these claims.

Speaking about potentially becoming parents in the future, Reid asked the pair: “What are your dreams, what are your hopes? Who wants to be mum? How many children would you like to have?”

“Well, we both want to be mum,” Megan replied.

Reid immediately corrected herself, saying: “Of course you both want to be mum, of course. I apologise for that insensitivity.”

She then explained that she had meant “who wants to carry the baby”.

Megan said that she planned to be pregnant first and that the pair had purchased enough sperm that they hoped to have siblings in a few years’ time.