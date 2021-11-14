Taylor Swift joined Pete Davidson in a musical skit on Saturday Night Live’s newest episode.

The singer was featured as the evening’s musical guest, having just released her record-breaking album Red (Taylor's Version).

As part of the skit, Davidson, playing a version of himself, pretended to be working on an SNL sketch with three of his friends and colleagues – Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy of Please Don’t Destroy, a comedy group that has recently joined the sketch show.

The skit began with the four men collaborating on a rap song, with Davidson inevitably dubbing the trio “three sad virgins” despite their protests.

The three friends tried to get Davidson to take the skit into a different direction – suggesting using the new film adaptation of Dune as an inspiration – to no avail.

Eventually, Taylor Swift joined in and sang part of the song.

Her lyrics included describing one of the three friends as having the “sex-appeal of a scarecrow”, while another had a “big-a** bowling ball head”.

“None of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl,” Swift sang, before launching into a chorus describing the men once again as “three sad virgins”.

Swift has been featured as a musical guest on the show on several occasions, and in one episode in 2009 acted as both host and musical guest.

Loki and Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors made his hosting debut on Saturday’s episode (13 November).