Who has Joey sent home on The Bachelor season 28?
Joey Graziadei started with 32 women vying for his heart, but that number is quickly dropping
The Bachelor season 28, starring former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei, made history as it welcomed 32 women to the mansion – the most of any season.
Following the season premiere on 22 January, however, that number has quickly declined.
“I’m looking for someone that’s just themselves. Someone that challenges me. Someone to do life with,” Joey told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer during The Bachelorette finale.
In a teaser, ahead of The Bachelor’s season debut, Joey added: “I’m lucky to meet so many amazing women. And I hope they feel lucky to meet me.”
Read everything we know about Joey here.
The new season comes on the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off, which saw the franchise’s first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, find his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the night on live television.
Find the list of women who Joey has sent home below. This article will be updated weekly.
Episode One Eliminations:
After the two-hour season premiere, 10 heartbroken and tearful women left the Bachelor mansion.
Chandler
Age: 24
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Graphic Designer
Kayla
Age: 27
Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio
Occupation: Guidance Counselour
Lanie
Age: 27
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Realtor
Sandra
Age: 26
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: Cybersecurity Consultant
Sam
Age: 31
Hometown: Nashville, Tenessee
Occupation: Certified Public Accountant (CPA)
Talyah
Age: 23
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Occupation: Aesthetician
Zoe
Age: 24
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Artist
Samantha
Age: 23
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Professional Football Cheerleader
Kyra
Age: 26
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Paralegal
Nat
Age: 26
Hometown: Sudbury, Canada
Occupation: Registered Nurse/Professor
The Bachelor airs on Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu for US viewers.
