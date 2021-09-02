The Chase star Bradley Walsh was left in hysterics after a contestant gave a wrong answer.

Quizzer Kieran appeared on the game show last night (1 September) when he confused Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn for the UK pub chain Wetherspoons.

The mishap occurred during the episode’s dramatic final chase, in which Kieran was asked: “Which pub serves Betty’s Hot-Pot?”

During her time on Coronation Street, Betty Williams’ character (played by Betty Driver) became famous for her signature dish served at the soap’s fictional pub, the Rovers Return Inn.

After struggling for an answer, Kieran responded: “Wetherspoons.”

Walsh looked as if he was struggling to keep it together until the round had been completed, after which he said: “Wetherspoons! I love it!”

Chaser Anne Hegarty assured Kieran, telling him: “Everyone is entitled to a bit of a brain fart now and again.”

Later in the episode, Walsh recalled the humorous incident when signing off for the programme.

(ITV)

The presenter told viewers: “Now, do you know the difference between Wetherspoons and the Rovers Return? Then come and have a go!”

Kieran’s team were ultimately unsuccessful in the final chase and failed to take home the £15,000 sum they had gained during the cash builder rounds.

The ITV quiz show was recently criticised by viewers for giving a blind contestant an “unfair” question about the colour of snooker balls.