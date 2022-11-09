✕ Close The Crown Season 5 trailer

The Crown viewers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the show’s fifth season on Netflix.

The historical drama returns on Wednesday (9 November) with a new cast stepping into the (rather sensible) shoes of the British royal family.

As The Crown heads into the Nineties, Imelda Staunton is taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce will play her husband Prince Philip, a role last portrayed by Tobias Menzies.

Season five is expected to focus on the demise of the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The breakdown of their marriage, including the “tampongate” scandal and Diana’s Panorama interview, are expected to feature, prompting backlash and criticism from many of the show’s critics.

The Crown has also been surrounded by controversy as royal supporters have demanded that the series comes with a disclaimer clarifying that it is a work of fiction.

The fifth season of The Crown arrives on Netflix at 8am UK time.

Follow for live updates as the show is released.